COVID-19: Chiranjeevi Hails Telugu States' Police Force, Compares Them To Military | Watch

The term ‘corona warriors’ has been doing the rounds on social media since the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic. While those like doctors and health workers are working directly to curb the crisis, there are also those like the police force, who are working round the clock to ensure everyone stays home during the lockdown. Chiranjeevi hailed this fighting spirit of the police in Telugu states Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

READ: How Is Allu Arjun Related To Chiranjeevi? Read To Know About Allu-Konidala Family Tree

The veteran actor-politician termed their work as ‘exemplary’ while comparing it to the work of the armed forces.

In a video shared on Twitter, the SyeRaa Narasimha Reddy star said:

At a time when corona is causing havoc, as a citizen, I could not but appreciate the efforts and measures taken by the police department. Even as doctors, nurses, paramedical teams, health workers and municipal staff are working tirelessly, along with them, the police is also making relentless efforts to keep this pandemic at bay. At the frontiers, our great military force braves their lives to defeat any enemy or terror threats to our country. Today a very similar and equally amazing efforts are being made by the police, within our country, to contain the corona threat. The functioning of the police in both Telugu states in second to none, losing their sleep, skipping their meal, the way the police is working in a committed manner is absolutely commendable.I am personally witnessing in Hyderabad that they are able to enforce the lockdown and ensure people stay at home. The corona menace has so far remained largely in control. I also appeal to every member of the general public to co-operate with the police, in this fight against corona, we must extend our support to their efforts. As the son of a police man myself., I salute the exemplary work of the police.

READ: Chiranjeevi To Take Responsibility Of A Fan's Medical Expenses?

Earlier, the celebrities of the film industry had come out and thanked the Mumbai Police for their handling of the situation.

READ: Superstar Chiranjeevi Breaks Silence On Mahesh Babu's Cameo In 'Acharya'

Total 13 deaths have been reported in the Telugu states due to COVID-19, with over 800 cases. The lockdown, meanwhile, lasts till April 14, amid calls for an extension by leaders and chief ministers.

READ: PM Modi Thanks Priyanka Chopra For Donating To PM CARES; lauds Chiranjeevi For COVID Song

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.