‘CU Soon’ Director Mahesh Narayanan To Make Bollywood Debut With ‘Phantom Hospital’

Popular Malayalam director Mahesh Narayanan is gearing up for his Bollywood debut with the upcoming film, Phantom Hospital. The film will revolve around a scandal that took place in the healthcare system. The director is famous for his Malayalam films including Malik, CU Soon, Take Off and many more.

Mahesh Narayanan to make Bollywood debut

Mahesh Narayanan is currently gearing up for her upcoming Bollywood debut. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter account on Tuesday to confirm the news. He wrote in his tweet, “IT'S OFFICIAL... ACCLAIMED MALAYALAM DIRECTOR MAKES HIS HINDI FILM DEBUT... #MaheshNarayanan - director of #TakeOff, #CUSoon and #Malik [all starring #FahadhFaasil] - will direct his first #Hindi film... Titled #PhantomHospital... Based on a scandal from the healthcare sector.”

Phantom Hospital will be written by Akash Mohimen and Mahesh Narayanan. Priti Shahani will be backing up the latest film. She had produced films like Badhaai Ho, Raazi, Talvar and more. In a media statement, Mahesh Narayanan mentioned that what drew him to Phantom Hospital was that it was inspired by true events in the healthcare sector.

The director said, “I was instantly drawn to the story inspired by true incidents in the Healthcare sector of India. It gives me immense pleasure to associate with Priti Shahani, who has delivered quality content, and Josy Joseph, whose meticulous research has added great layers to the story.” The film will revolve around an investigation into the healthcare system.

Mahesh Narayanan’s most recent film was Malik, which was praised and lauded by critics and viewers. The film saw Fahadh Faasil take on the lead role. It also featured Vinay Forrt and Nimisha Sajayan in pivotal roles. The political thriller was released on Amazon Prime Video earlier this year. The film was centred on the life of Sulaiman Malik, who always went out of his way to help those in need from his community. He would also stand up against corruption. Mahesh Narayanan was most recently in the news after Kamal Haasan confirmed in a statement that he was working on a script that would be helmed by Narayanan.

(Image credits: Taran Adarsh-Twitter)