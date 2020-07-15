Producer CV Kumar Launches New Pay-per-view Platform Regal Talkies For Indie Tamil Films

CV Kumar, who last directed and produced Gangs of Madras (2019), launched his new business venture. A popular producer and distributor of Tamil cinema, CV Kumar has launched an online platform named Regal Talkies, where independent and small-budget movies will be released under the scheme of pay-per-view. In a recent media interview with an online portal, CV Kumar revealed that his pay-per-view app would concentrate on releasing small-budget movies that never release in theatres due to exorbitant marketing and distribution cost. CV Kumar added that the motive of the application is to encourage more Independent filmmakers and to change the face of Tamil cinema.

Regal Talkies launching on 8th July . A pay per view OTTin tamil . Support us friends 🙏@regaltalkies @thirukumaranEnt @onlynikil @icvkumar pic.twitter.com/W6Uja8Otva — C V Kumar (@icvkumar) July 3, 2020

Also Read | Pooja Hegde To Return To Tamil Cinema In Suriya's Next Film 'Aruvaa'?

How will CV Kumar's pay-per-view app work?

CV Kumar said that Regal Talkies follows Transactional Video On Demand (TVOD) model, which is similar to Google Play Movies and Apple Movies. TVOD operates just like theatres. Every week or once a month, a movie will be released on the pay-per-view app, which the audiences can watch by buying tickets. Audiences can buy tickets to the film for a one-time viewing experience of the movie. Further in the interview, CV Kumar revealed that the movies released on the pay-per-view app will not have pauses and breaks to deliver a theatre-like experience.

In the same media interview, CV Kumar talked about the revenue model of Regal Talkies. He said that Regal Talkies would work on a 20% revenue model, while the rest 80% will belong to the producers of the film. He exclaimed that Regal Talkies' main motive is to work on a revenue model that facilitates small- budget movie producers.

Also Read | Dhanush's 'Pa Pandi's' Music Director Believes The Actor Will Shape Tamil Cinema's Future

When will the pay-per-view app launch?

Regal Talkies' first film premiered on July 9. However, CV Kumar exclaimed it as a soft launch, which has an overwhelming response, he added. CV Kumar said that they released an old Tamil movie Aan Paavam. The ticket prices cost Rs 30 including tax, said Kumar in the interview. Meanwhile, the first new movie that would premiere on the pay-per-view app will be Miruna and Thadayam, which would release on the platform on July 17.

#Miruna a sci fi love story from 17th July . Book u r tickets in @RegalTalkies pic.twitter.com/H2DaZnYZpe — C V Kumar (@icvkumar) July 14, 2020

Also Read | Fans Hail Jyotika's Performance In 'Ponmagal Vandhal', Call Her 'Queen Of Tamil Cinema'

Also Read | R Madhavan Feels Flushed On Seeing Old Video, Tags Self As 'worst Dancer In Tamil Cinema'

Besides the upcomer, CV Kumar has an array of films set to release in the coming months. Pay-per-view app is a successful business model in western countries, exclaimed CV Kumar in the interview. He added that the ticket price of each movie would be between Rs 20 to Rs 100 depending on the film. The pay-per-view app Regal Talkies would be available on Google Play Store, and Apple App Store, revealed CV Kumar in the interview.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.