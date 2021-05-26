D Imman Pens Emotional Note On Mother's Death Anniversary, Remembers Last Moments Together

National Award-winning music composer D Imman shared a heartfelt note on Twitter, remembering his late mother. He shared a note on his mother’s death anniversary and walked down memory lane, recalling his mother’s final days with him. Along with the post, he also shared a throwback picture of his mother on Twitter. Check out D Imman's Twitter post below.

D Imman's latest post on his mother's death anniversary

Writing Rest In Peace Amma, D Imman shared a post which read, "Today (25th May) happens to be the day My Mother ascended to Heaven which was right after her birthday (23rd May). My eyes were rolling down with tears on 23rd May 2008, where she was in coma stage. I cut a cake before her n wished her a happy birthday at the Hospital ICU, obviously, she never knew and I never knew that would be the last time I could ever wish her in my lifetime. I had strong hopes that she will face all the odds n come back soon. But ascended to heaven on 25th May. There are innumerable instances in my life to date that I had missed you. Rest In Peace Amma. Your Only Child -D. Imman"(sic). D Imman's mother passed away in 2008, two days after her birthday which falls on May 23rd. He shared that his mother was in the ICU on her birthday and he cut a cake with her on that day, not knowing it would be their last birthday celebration together.

Mother is the altimate god in this earth ... really very sad to hear this ... rest in peace — N.PRABAKARAN (@PRABAELL) May 25, 2021

I could feel ur pain anna. My mom also passed away when I was very young. Only my relatives helped me to grow up. But sometimes relatives will be mean, they won’t give food for me😢But nowadays I’m fine. Your precious music and @Siva_Kartikeyan anna is my relaxation in life🙏 — SKsisSKn Shruthi (@sksisskn) May 25, 2021

Reading about the ICU and Coma, i could understand the hardship that you went through brother. I did experience the same, as like you, I had high hopes that she would be back. But, God always have plans that couldn't be deciphered by us. Ammas are in the most safest place now. — Sam Immanuel (@sam_immanuel_) May 25, 2021

Very sorry to hear the demise of your dear mother.

I am praying that Almighty God guide you and bless you to bear the loss.

May God bless you

DR.Mascarernhas — Jesuraj Mascarenhas (@pasamtrust) May 25, 2021

D Imman's post on Twitter received a lot of reaction from his fans who sent him heartfelt condolences. A Twitter user wrote, "Mother is the ultimate god in this earth ... really very sad to hear this ... rest in peace"(sic). Another user wrote that he could relate to the situation D Imman went through and wrote, "Reading about the ICU and Coma, i could understand the hardship that you went through brother. I did experience the same, as like you, I had high hopes that she would be back. But, God always have plans that couldn't be deciphered by us. Ammas are in the most safest place now."(sic).

