Last Updated:

D Imman Pens Emotional Note On Mother's Death Anniversary, Remembers Last Moments Together

D Imman shared a post on Twitter, with a long note for his mother, on the occasion of her death anniversary. Check out D Imman's post for his mother below

Written By
Vaishnavi Navalka
D Imman

IMAGE: D IMMAN'S INSTAGRAM


National Award-winning music composer D Imman shared a heartfelt note on Twitter, remembering his late mother. He shared a note on his mother’s death anniversary and walked down memory lane, recalling his mother’s final days with him. Along with the post, he also shared a throwback picture of his mother on Twitter. Check out D Imman's Twitter post below.

D Imman's latest post on his mother's death anniversary

Writing Rest In Peace Amma, D Imman shared a post which read, "Today (25th May) happens to be the day My Mother ascended to Heaven which was right after her birthday (23rd May). My eyes were rolling down with tears on 23rd May 2008, where she was in coma stage. I cut a cake before her n wished her a happy birthday at the Hospital ICU, obviously, she never knew and I never knew that would be the last time I could ever wish her in my lifetime. I had strong hopes that she will face all the odds n come back soon. But ascended to heaven on 25th May. There are innumerable instances in my life to date that I had missed you. Rest In Peace Amma.  Your Only Child -D. Imman"(sic). D Imman's mother passed away in 2008, two days after her birthday which falls on May 23rd. He shared that his mother was in the ICU on her birthday and he cut a cake with her on that day, not knowing it would be their last birthday celebration together. 

READ | Prabhas to star in Tom Cruise's 'Mission: Impossible 7'? Post with details surfaces

D Imman's post on Twitter received a lot of reaction from his fans who sent him heartfelt condolences. A Twitter user wrote, "Mother is the ultimate god in this earth ... really very sad to hear this ... rest in peace"(sic). Another user wrote that he could relate to the situation D Imman went through and wrote, "Reading about the ICU and Coma, i could understand the hardship that you went through brother. I did experience the same, as like you, I had high hopes that she would be back. But, God always have plans that couldn't be deciphered by us. Ammas are in the most safest place now."(sic). 

READ | Rubina Dilaik reveals Abhinav is 'doing great' on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, says 'I miss him'

IMAGE: D IMMAN'S INSTAGRAM

READ | Anirudh Ravichander and D Imman reunite after four years for song in Jayam Ravi's 'Bhoomi'
READ | Imman pens heartfelt note after winning National Film Award for Thala Ajith's 'Viswasam'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: D Imman, D Immans mother, D Immans twitter
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND