Daisy Shah Aces The Handstand As She Motivates Her Fans That 'you Being You Is Enough!'

Actor Daisy Shah is quite active on social media, where she has a fan base of over 3 million people. The actor recently uploaded a picture from her work out routine, where she was seen acing a handstand. She uploaded the post with a motivational caption for the post to encourage her fans to be themselves.

Daisy Shah aces a hand stand

Daisy Shah recently uploaded a picture of herself in an athleisure outfit with her hair tied up in a bun as she performed a handstand. The actor captioned the post as, “It might seem like your world is upside down” before adding to the caption, “But know that this is the right side up”.

She further motivated her fans to know that, “You being you is enough!” She also included hashtags like perception matters, be you, love, care and share. Check out the post shared by Daisy Shah on her Instagram profile below.

Daisy Shah's Instagram post

Netizens react to Daisy Shah's photo

This picture of Daisy Shah was very well received by her fans who flooded the post with numerous comments and reactions. A number of people flocked to the post and expressed how much they miss watching Daisy Shah's movies on the big screen. Several other fans of the actor wrote in the comments that they loved and enjoyed watching her in her previous film. Check out some of the fan comments on Daisy Shah’s Instagram below.

Many other people sent her much love and warm regards on the post and left heart and kiss emoticons. A number of other fans wrote in the comments that she is inspirational and wished her luck for his career and future endeavours. A lot of other fans also requested her to post more such pictures and videos on her profile. Check out some of the fan comments on the post below.

Daisy Shah's net worth

As per the report of Celebsupdate.com, Daisy Shah's net worth is estimated to be Rs 187 crore ($25 Million) as of 2020. Daisy Shah's net worth is apprehensive of her appearances in films. Daisy, who belongs to a Gujarati family, reportedly worked as an assistant to choreographer Ganesh Acharya for his movies like Zameen and Khakee. After which, Daisy started off as a model, and then began her full-fledged acting career.

