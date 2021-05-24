'Dance Plus Telugu' Winner 2021: All You Need To Know About Sanket Sahadev

The grand finale of the popular show Dance Plus Telugu was aired on May 23. The show kept the audience on the edge of the seat till the last minute. The judges Master Baba Bhaskar, Raghu Master, Yashwant, Monal Gajjar, and Mumaith Khan finally decided the winner of the show. Sanket Sahadev from the team Vishwanath emerged as the winner on Sunday. The participant has shown growth throughout the season and impressed both the audience and the judges with his performance. Read further to know more details about Dance Plus Telugu winner 2021.

A look at the winner of Dance Plus Telugu: Sanket Sahadev

Even before the grand finale, there was a buzz on the internet about the winner of the show. On Sunday night, the rumours and the buzz were shut down after Sanket Sahadev won the trophy. He took home the prize money of Rs 20 lakh, after which he thanked his fans on stage as well as through his Instagram live.

As per getindianews, Sanket Sahadev's age is 22 and he is a dancer by profession. The net worth of the winner is around Rs 3-5 lakh. Sanket has also garnered a huge following among the youth who are inspired by him to pursue dancing. From his childhood, he dreamt of being a dancer and also participated in various dance programs. He got his breakthrough with Dance Plus Telugu. He belongs to Andra Pradesh and is quite famous in his hometown. He has over 379k followers on his Instagram account where he uploads videos of himself dancing.

About Dance Plus Telugu

The show that is hosted by dancer Omkar started with 13 contestants and there were 6 finalists. The show is produced by Ashwin Babu and Kalyan. The auditions took place throughout November 2020, which is where Sanket was selected. The six finalists included - Sanket Sahadev from Vishwanath's team, Jiya Thakur from Anee's team, Niveditha from Bhaskar's team, Vasitony Crew from Vishwanath's team, Velocity from Monal's team and Darjeeling Devils from Raghu's team. The runner up position of the show was secured by Jiya Thakur.

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

IMAGE: Sanket Sahadev's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.