Mumbai Police's Dancing Cop, Amol Yashwant Kamble, never fails to entertain the audience with his style and skills. The cop has won the hearts of people with his dancing skills several times and has also become a social media sensation. He often brings new ways to entertain his followers and with his latest video, he has left netizens awestruck.

Amol Kamble enjoys a following of over 58,000 on Instagram. While he keeps sharing reels on the social media platform, the police officer's latest video in which he could be dubbing Allu Arjun's dialogue from his hit film Pushpa has caught fans' attention as the clip is currently going viral. In the video, Kamble could be seen seated in a car as he recorded the reel. He delivered the iconic dialogue from the film - "Pushpa. Pushpa naam sunkar flower samjhe kya? Fire hai. Jhukega nahi saala." However, the video had a funny twist as he dubbed a kid's voice. In the clip, Kamble was also accompanied by one of his colleagues. Sharing the video, he wrote, "Jhukega nahi sala.. don't underestimate mumbaipolice," in the caption. Take a look at the video here.

Many of Kamble's followers showered him with love for the video via the comment section. While one of his followers wrote, "Bade bhiya ji lovely," another penned, "Super se bhi upar." Many also called Kamble's dialogue delivery "Outstanding."

More about Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa

Allu Arjun's blockbuster film Pushpa: The Rise was released in December 2021 and came out to be India's biggest entertainer of the year. The film, which marked the first instalment in the Pushpa series, was released Pan India in five languages - Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. The film also starred Rashmika Mandanna as the film's leading lady, who impressed the masses with her acting. The movie also saw Fahadh Faasil playing the lead antagonist SP Bhanwar Singh. Helmed by Sukumar, the film was distributed by Lyca Productions and Allu Arjun's AA Films. While the movie left the masses impressed, its second part is currently in its pre-production stage, and makers are expected to begin its filming soon.

Image: Instagram/@amolkamble2799/@alluarjunonline