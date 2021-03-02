'Dangerous Khiladi 6' Cast: The Full List Of Actors, Plot Details And More Revealed

Dangerous Khiladi 6 or Doosukeltha released on October 17, 2013. The plot of the movie revolved around Chinna who places a small bet as a child, which results in many people's lives getting disrupted including his family members. His family members are forced into leaving the village they used to stay in. Chinna's childhood friend Chinni too gets barred from her family members due to Chinna's bet. When the two grow up, they bump into each other's lives.

Chinna gets fascinated by Chinni and falls in love with her, protecting her from unknown attackers. When Alekhya recognises Chinna, she asks him to leave her alone. Chinna then sets off on a journey to reunite Chinni with her family members and fix his mistake.

Dangerous Khiladi 6 Cast:

Vishnu Manchu as Venkateshwar or Chinna

The cast of Dangerous Khiladi 6's main character includes Vishnu Manchu as Venkateshwar, aka Chinna. Chinna is loveable, kind, intelligent and brave. Chinna's wager in his childhood results in him ruining many people's lives. He also ends up ruining the life of Alekhya, aka Chinni, the girl he loves. Chinna must fix his childhood errors, to win Chinni's heart.

Lavanya Tripathi as Alekhya or Chinni

The cast of Dangerous Khiladi 6 includes Lavanya Tripathi as Alekha, aka Chinni. Lavanya plays the female lead in the movie. As Chinni gets associated with Chinna's bet as a child, she gets disowned by her family members. Chinni grows up to be a doctor. When Chinna enters Chinni's life once again, she tries to drive him away due to his actions as a child which got her into trouble.

Brahmanandam as Veera Brahmam

Kanneganti Brahmanandam is also a part of the Dangerous Khiladi 6 cast. He plays the comedic role of Veera Brahmam. Brahmanandam once again showed off his skills as a comedian in the Telugu movie. Brahmanandam has received the Guinness World Record for 'The most screen credits', a total of 857 from 1987 to June 24, 2010.

Other Dangerous Khiladi 6 characters also include Pankaj Tripathi, Ahuti Prasad, Prabhakar, Rao Ramesh and many others. The Telugu action-romance film was directed by filmmaker Veeru Potla, who also wrote the screenplay and the story for the movie.

