Popular comedian Danish Sait is currently gearing up for his role in One Cut Two Cut, which will be produced by late Puneeth Rajkumar's production house, PRK Productions. The actor recently spoke to Pinkvilla about his experience working with the Power star, and he mentioned that the duo shared a 'special bond'. He called him his 'friend, a great mentor and colleague' as he spoke about his upcoming film, which will release on Amazon Prime Video on February 3, 2022.

Danish Sait opens up about bond with late Puneeth Rajkumar

The comedian spoke to Pinkvilla ahead of the release of his film and mentioned that he was able to work closely with the actor and his production team during his time on the sets of the upcoming film. He stated that Puneeth and he created a 'special bond' and he was able to know him as a human being, and not just an actor or a producer. He also mentioned that in his interactions with the late star, he did not think that the 'world has enough people like him'. He went on to mention that if the world did have more people like him, it would be a 'far far far nicer place' as Puneeth was a 'beautiful human being'. He also mentioned that it was overwhelming to be making the film and having it release after Puneeth Rajkumar's demise. The comedian mentioned that he was 'still in disbelief' that the actor is no more.

As per a media statement, the OTT platform will release three films, including the Danish Sait-starrer as a tribute to the late power star. Helmed by Vamsidhar Bhogaraju, the film will also see Samyukta Hornad, Vineeth, Prakash Belawadi and others take on pivotal roles alongside Danish Sait. Fans can soon watch One Cut Two Cut on Amazon Prime Video on February 3, 2022.

In addition to releasing films produced by Puneeth, the platform will also make five of the late star's popular films free for viewers across the world. These five films include Law, French Biryani, Kavaludaari, Mayabazaar and Yuvarathnaa. These films will be available for non-prime members to view free of cost.

Image: PTI, Instagram/@primevideoin