Darbar Actor Shamata Anchan Gets Married To Gaurav Verma; See Photos

Actor Shamata Anchan is popularly known for her as a police officer in Rajnikanth's Darbar. The actor recently tied the knot with her beau, Gaurav Verma. She shared some glimpses from her wedding. Take a look at what the actor had to say about her wedding with Gaurav Verma.

Shamata Anchan gets hitched to beau Gaurav Verma

Shamata Anchan has left a strong impression on the audience with shows and films like Everest and Darbar. The actor tied the knot with her beau Gaurav Verma on February 8 in an intimate ceremony including their friends and family members. The couple wanted to keep the wedding low profile and a private one and thus didn't let a lot of people know about the nuptials.

A source revealed that the couple has been together for a year and then decided to get married. The source added," After being together for a year or so, both of them felt it was the right time to take the plunge. It was a beautiful wedding comprising of northern and southern customs.” The source also mentioned that the couple would soon be flying to the Maldives for their honeymoon. Talking about the same, Shamata added, "After a year of being together, we knew we wanted to spend the rest of our lives with each other. I’m in a really happy space personally and professionally and the new year has started on a beautiful note.”

Shamata Anchan's wedding photos

Shamata shared a few pictures on her Instagram from her wedding. She was seen carrying out the wedding rituals with her husband Gaurav. Shamata wore a red silk saree with a golden border. She paired her wedding outfit with heavy gold jewellery. On the other hand, Gaurav wore a white sherwani with a pink pagdi. The two smiled while carrying out the rituals. The second picture she shared is while the two are taking the Saath Pheras with each other. Take a look at Shamata Anchan's wedding photos.

About Shamata Anchan's career

Shamata hails from Mangalore and started her career with modelling. She was the winner at the Pantaloons Femina Miss India South 2012 pageant. She worked in several ads for brands like Santoor and has walked on the ramp for various fashion designers. She made her debut on Ashutosh Gowarikar's show Everest and played the role of Anjali Singh Rawat. She was also the female lead in the show Bin Tere Kuch Kahe that aired on Zee TV. She will soon be seen making her Bollywood debut with The Field alongside Abhay Deol.

With PR inputs

