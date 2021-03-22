'Darbar' Box Office Collections Will Leave Rajinikanth Fans Shocked

2020 Tamil action thriller film Darbar was one of the highly anticipated films of Rajnikanth. It was helmed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Allirajah Subaskaran. The cast of the movie includes Nayanthara, Nivetha Thomas, Prateik Babbar and Suniel Shetty playing pivotal roles. The film did enjoy a successful run in the first week of its release. But did not go on to gross as much as the makers had expected. Take a look at the overall Darbar box office collection.

Darbar box office collection details

According to a report by Hindustan Times, Darbar was made on a budget of Rs 200 crore. Of this, Rs 108 crore was reported to be Rajnikanth's remuneration for the movie. The movie went on to collect around Rs 250 crore and was deemed as a flop because it failed to recover the investment cost. The losses this film incurred caused a row among the distributors. They expected Rajnikanth to compensate for the losses they incurred as well. The movie earned Rs 50 crores in Tamil Nadu, Rs 5 crores in Kerala and Rs 7 crores in Karnataka.

Darbar movie plot

This movie was Rajnikanth in the role of a police inspector. He is the Commissioner of the Mumbai Police. The plot of this movie revolves around a cop who sets out to avenge the death of his daughter. On his journey of catching hold of a drug peddler, he comes across a link that takes him to the root of a major controversy. He, then, decides to do bring the drug lords to their knees and make them pay for the anti-social activities they have been encouraging. The movie saw several power-packed action sequences by Rajnikanth as he smashes the faces of the bad guys. Suniel Shetty has essayed the character of the villain in this film called, Hariharan "Hari" Chopra. According to a report by Sify.com, Darbar was majorly shot in Mumbai. Several scenes from the movie are filmed at CSMT and the Asiatic Library at Fort in Mumbai. Some scenes from the movie are also shot at the Bandra Worli sea face.

