'Darbar' Cast: Here Is All You Need To Know About The Main Characters In The Film

The film Darbar is a Tamil action thriller film, written and directed by AR Murugadoss. Darbar is produced by Allirajah Subaskaran under the banner of Lyca Productions and released early this year on January 9.

Darbar received a fantastic response at the box office. The moviegoers highly appreciated the story of the film that revolves around Aaditya Arunachalam who is the commissioner of Mumbai Police and is on a mission to catch Ajay, a drug dealer. The audience lauded the fantastic work delivered by the Darbar cast.

Also Read: Rajinikanth's 'Darbar's' Hindi Version Breaks Records With Its Telecast On TV

Also Read: Rajinikanth Played The Role Of A Cop After 25 Yrs In 'Darbar' & Other Facts About The Film

Who is playing the lead role in Darbar movie?

Superstar Rajinikanth in the film Darbar is essaying the lead role of Commissioner of Mumbai Police - Aaditya Arunachalam. Rajinikanth's role in the film Darbar is packed with action. Aaditya Arunachalam is known for killing gangsters in Mumbai using encounters. Aaditya Arunachalam is set on a mission to catch drug dealer Ajay Malhotra who is the son of an industrialist, Vinod Malhotra.

Nivetha Thomas as Vallikkannu "Valli"

In the film Darbar, Nivetha Thomas is playing the role of Valli who is the daughter of Aaditya. Nivetha Thomas made her Tamil film debut with the film Kuruvi. In the film, she was seen as a child artist. Aaditya Arunachalam and Valli's father-daughter duo was highly appreciated in the film.

Who is the villain in Darbar movie?

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty in the film is essaying the role of a notorious international drug dealer Hariharan. Suneil Shetty's role in the film was loved by his fans. Suniel Shetty is very popular for his Bollywood films like Hera Pheri, Dhadkan, Main Hoon Na among others and impressed the audience with his negative character in the film Darbar.

Nayanthara as Lily

Nayanthara had a small role in the film. Reportedly, most of Nayanthara's scenes in the film were deleted from the final cut and she was not happy about it. But the actor's character surely impressed the audience.

I am greatful to be born a women👩🏻Let’s Celebrate Women Power 💪 #InternationalWomensDay pic.twitter.com/RsenbfaFu0 — Nayanthara✨ (@NayantharaU) March 8, 2020

Prateik Babbar as Ajay Chopra

Prateik Babbar in the film is playing the role of Ajay Chopra who known to be a drug supplier in the film. Prateik Babbar is known for his films like Ekk Deewana Tha, Baaghi 2, and many more.

Darbar supporting cast

Jatin Sarna as a gangster

Nawab Shah as Ajay Chopra

Yogi Babu as Kaushik

Dilip Tahil as Chief secretary

Also Read: Rajinikanth's Salary MASSIVELY Affected After Darbar's Performance At The Box Office

Also Read: Rajinikanth's 150th Film 'Padayappa' Has Interesting Facts You Should Know; Read More

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.