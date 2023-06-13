Daredevil Musthafa Makers Urge Karnataka CM To Declare Film Tax Free In State - Here's Why

Why you’re reading this: Shashank Sohgal’s Kannada film Daredevil Musthafa released in theatres on May 18. The film features Aashith, Mysore Anand, and Aditya Ashree in major roles. It is based on a screenplay by Puranchandra Tejaswi, a prominent novelist.

3 things you need to know

Daredevil Musthafa is getting positive response from the audience and critics.

It features Aashith as Musthafa, the main protagonist of the story. It is a college based drama and a crowded funded film.

It highlights racial prejudice in society while fostering intercommunal cooperation.

Makers urge for tax exemption

The makers of Daredevil Musthafa urged Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramiah to declare the film tax free in the state as it has a social message. Shashank Sohgal and screenwriter Chintan had a meeting with CM Siddaramiah at his house and asked for tax exemption for the movie. The Chief Minister's office tweeted about the meeting and the exemption request. A follow up on the meeting is awaited and the CMO has not made any public statement on the makers' request yet.

(Makers of Daredevil Musthafa met CM Siddaramiah | Image: Screenshot of Karnataka Chief Minister office's tweet)

The makers have already reduced the price of movie tickets. The film's director, Shashank Sogal, tweeted a poster advertising the lowered ticket price. The price for a single-screen show of Daredevil Mustafa is Rs 50 and Rs 75. In multiplexes, tickets to films cost merely Rs 99.

Taking cues from The Kashmir Files

Previously, the Karnataka government gave tax exemption to Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files. The former chief minister, Basavaraj Bommai hailed the movie on Twitter and appreciated how it depicted the mass exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the valley. The Karnataka government declared the movie tax-free in the state to support it and promote its viewership.

The previous BJP administration organised special showings of the film for students. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised The Kerala Story for disclosing purported anti-Indian schemes. JP Nadda, the national president of the BJP, attended the screening of the film as a chief guest.