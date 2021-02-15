Darling Krishna And Milana Nagaraj Get Hitched; Check Pics From The #Krissmi Wedding

'Love Mocktail' stars Darling Krishna and Milana Nagaraj finally sealed the deal as the couple got married on February 14 in an intimate ceremony in Bengaluru attended by close friends and family. Darling Krishna took to Instagram and shared some beautiful moments with his ladylove from their wedding ceremony. Milana looks elegant in a pastel silk embroidery saree and emerald jewellery, while Krishna wore an alluring traditional dhoti-kurta set for their special day.

Milana Nagaraj and Darling Krishna's wedding

Both the bride and bridegroom looked happy and elegant in the pictures. They were colour co-ordinated for the ceremony. As per a report by Bollywood life, Milana Nagaraj and Darling Krishna's wedding ceremony took place in a conventional Kannadiga manner.

#KrissMi had been trending with pictures from their sangeet to mehendi ceremonies being circulated on social media. Darling Krishna also shared photos from the pre-wedding ceremonies that are too adorable to miss. Before the wedding, Milana had got a huge surprise from her friends in December. The Love Mocktail celebrated her bachelor party with friends but also had Krishna by her side. Milana also thanked her girls for making every moment of her life special. Sharing the photos on Instagram, she wrote, "Thank you, girls, for making this so so memorable."

Darling Krishna and Milana Nagaraj's marriage photos

The couple revealed their relationship after the success of their film 'Love Mocktail'. Some media and film industry members already knew about it while the audience was also really happy to see them as a couple in the film. Prior to the success of the film, the duo never spoke about their personal lives in public or on social media.

Milana also revealed about the time Krishna proposed to her for marriage, "Krishna proposed marriage long back, which came as a shocker to me! We took the time to get to know each other as we weren't even good friends when he proposed. We've spent our five years together watching and discussing films," she said. Scroll down to see some of Darling Krishna and Milana Nagaraj's marriage photos:

