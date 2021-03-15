Darshan Reveals He Watched 'Roberrt' With Audience In Disguise

Many film celebrities have admitted to watching their own films in the theatres, in order to themselves witness the reaction that their films get from the audience. Darshan has been enjoying the commercial success that his film Roberrt has been enjoying at the box office after only a few days of its release. However, the actor has revealed in his recent interview to Public TV that he watched the film sitting among the audience to see the response that Roberrt was getting while having disguised himself to avoid being recognised in public.

When Darshan watched Roberrt with the audience

Roberrt has officially crossed the 50 crore-mark in less than a week of its release, creating a massive impact at the Box Office. To promote his film, Roberrt recently gave an interview, where he revealed that he had watched the film in a disguise among the audience. The actor reportedly wanted to witness the reaction of his fans, especially to how much they “connected” with the action scenes in the film. Expectedly, the reactions that he has received appears to be quite positive, as he described his experience while witnessing their reactions.

Darshan said that he “thoroughly enjoyed” the reactions that his fans gave to his performance, which made his venture to the theatre successful. He also revealed that he would be focusing on the types of scenes that his fans would enjoy watching him more. He further talked about how a certain tag of ‘Box office Sultan’ that is used on him, owing to the influence his films enjoy in the theatres after having released. He also remembered the late journalist Vijay Sarathi and said that he was the first one to bestow the title on him.

Roberrt was one of the most awaited Kannada films in recent times. Like many others, this film was also supposed to be released last year, but got delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. This film finally released on March 11 and has received a strong response from the audience already. Directed by Tharun Sudhir, this film also stars Jagapathi Babu, Asha Bhat and others.