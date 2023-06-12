Darshana Rajendran Forays Into Telugu Industry With Women Centric Film

Malayalam actress Darshana Rajendran is ready to embark on her Telugu debut in an upcoming women-centric film. The project, helmed by acclaimed director Praveen Kandregula, known for his highly regarded movie Cinema Bandi, has sparked immense excitement with the announcement of Darshana joining the cast. The actress has been making a profound impact on the Malayalam film industry with her remarkable film choices and outstanding performances.

In 2022 alone, she astounded audiences with her exceptional work in five films: Hridayam, Dear Friend, Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey, Thuramukham, and Purusha Pretham. Each of these movies achieved tremendous success, either as blockbusters or through critical acclaim, solidifying Darshana's reputation as a versatile and talented actress.

Darshana Rajendran joins the cast alongside Anupama Parameswaran and Sangeetha

(Director Praveen Kandregula introduced his lead actress Darshana via instagram post | Image: Praveen Kandregula/Instagram)

Darshana Rajendran's Telugu debut will see her sharing the screen with renowned actresses Anupama Parameswaran and Sangeetha, who will also portray prominent roles in the film. Director Praveen Kandregula took to social media to make the exciting casting announcement, expressing his enthusiasm about introducing Darshana to the Telugu audience.

In a celebratory post, he shared a photo of the script's cover, symbolizing the culmination of two years of hard work and the finalization of the screenplay. This signifies a significant milestone in the film's journey and adds to the anticipation surrounding the project.

(Director shared the script update on his social media | Image: Praveen Kandregula | Image: Praveen Kandregula/Instagram)

In his social media post, Kandregula wrote, "In My NEXT ❤️ Introducing @darshanarajendran in her first Telugu film." He also mentioned that the script has been locked after two years of dedicated effort and expressed his commitment to delivering an honest film after the success of Cinema Bandi.

The film's pre-production is nearly complete, and shooting is set to commence next month. Produced by Vijay Donkada, the project has garnered high anticipation among fans. While Darshana has primarily worked in Malayalam cinema, this venture marks her foray into the Telugu industry.

Prior to this, she made her debut in Tamil cinema with the comedy film Moone Moonu Varthai in 2015. She went on to appear in two more Tamil films, Kavan in 2017 and Theeviram in 2020. Her most recent notable role was in the dark comedy Malayalam film Purusha Pretham, directed by Krishand.

Darshana Rajendran's exceptional talent and impressive filmography have generated excitement among fans and industry insiders alike for her Telugu debut. With the promise of an honest and captivating film, her entry into the Telugu industry is highly anticipated and adds to her already impressive body of work.