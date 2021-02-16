Darshan's 44th Birthday: Trailer Of His Upcoming Film 'Roberrt' Released In Telugu

Actor Darshan celebrates his 44th birthday on February 16, 2011. On this occasion, the makers of his upcoming film, Roberrt decided to make his 44th birthday a memorable one. They released the trailer of Roberrt in both Kannada and Telugu versions on his birthday. Sharing the trailer, Darshan took to Twitter and expressed his gratitude.

Darshan's Twitter Post -

On Twitter, Darshan posted a poster of the film. The poster also revealed that the film is scheduled to release on March 11, 2021. He wrote, “Here comes the Telugu version trailer of my upcoming movie #Roberrt. Thanks all for your love & support.” He shared a link to the trailer in his post. Fans commented on the post in large numbers and took the internet by a storm. Take a look below at the post.

Darshan's new movie, Roberrt is written and directed by Tharun Sudhir and produced by Umapathy Srinivasa Gowda under the banner of Umapathy Films. The film stars Darshan, Jagapathi Babu, Ravi Kishan, Asha Bhat, Devaraj, and P. Ravi Shankar in the lead roles. The music is composed by Arjun Janya. The 2.20-minute trailer shows Darshan in a powerful and intense role. The trailer promises fans an action-packed entertainer. Roberrt trailer received numerous views in no time.

Apart from this, fans and friends from the industry took to Twitter to wish Darshan. Dhananjaya, Rakshit Shetty, Puneeth Rajkumar, and many more flooded their social media platform on Darshan's birthday. They sent in good wishes for the actor by sharing his pictures, and even shared Roberrt’s poster.

Wishing you a very Happy Birthday @dasadarshan Sir. May your nobility and stature continue to inspire people. Have an incredible year ðŸ¤—

à²œà²¨à³à²®à²¦à²¿à²¨à²¦ à²¹à²¾à²°à³à²¦à²¿à²• à²¶à³à²­à²¾à²¶à²¯à²—à²³à³ à²¦à²°à³à²¶à²¨à³ à²¸à²°à³ âœ¨ pic.twitter.com/WFmzSEFo42 — Rakshit Shetty (@rakshitshetty) February 16, 2021

Darshan's common DP -

Darshan birthday celebration started much in advance. The actor's common DP (Display Picture) was released on February 13 and had been trending on social media. The Common Display Picture is a post on social media that allows fans to release a specially curated picture for the celebrity/personality of their choice. Darshan’s came as a tribute from his fans that included two of his main passions - wildlife and photography. He was seen smiling amidst wildlife with a camera in hand. The DP was re-shared by his industry peers and friends. He also thanked his fans on February 14.

Thanks a lotðŸ˜ To All My Celebrity's For The Wonderful CDPðŸ˜ðŸ˜˜ pic.twitter.com/4qbA7PLDc3 — Darshan Thoogudeepa (@dasadarshan) February 14, 2021

