'Dasara': Nani Surprises Fans On Friendship Day With New Poster Of His Upcoming Actioner

Nani is one of the most sought-after actors down south. Over the years, he has managed to impress his fans with his impeccable acting skills. The actor is currently gearing up for his next venture, Dasara, alongside Keerthy Suresh. Touted to be an action-packed film that is set in the backdrop of a village situated in Singareni Coal Mines, Dasara has managed to create a significant buzz ever since it was announced.

After rousing fans' curiosity with the intriguing poster of Dasara and a short teaser of the film, recently on the occasion of Friendship Day, Nani took to his social media handle and surprised fans with a brand new poster of Dasara. Along with sharing the poster, he also extended his heartfelt wishes to all his fans.

Nani shares Friendship day special poster of Dasara

To mark Friendship Day, on Sunday, Nani headed to his Instagram handle to share a brand new poster of Dasara. The poster featured Nani and his gang from the film as they posed with a happy look on their face while wrapping their arms around each other. Morever, all the members in the picture are seen in raw and dishevelled avatar. Sharing the poster Nani wrote in the caption, "Dhoom dhaam dostaan, Iraga maraga chedhaam (Let's do it differently)"

Here, take a look at the post:

More about the film Dasara

Dasara is helmed by Srikanth Odhela. Apart from Nani and Keerthy Suresh, actors like Samuthirakani, Sai Kumar, Zarina Wahab, and others will be seen in pivotal roles in the film. The project is produced under the banner Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas. Reportedly, it will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi languages.

Earlier, on the occasion of Dussehra, the makers dropped a short teaser video of the film that featured Nani in a raw and rustic avatar. The promo video also introduces Keerthy's characters. The monochrome clip opens up with a powerful background score with a train passing amidst a blurry backdrop. It then pans to Nani's character, introducing him as 'Natural Star NANI,' Nani also utters a powerful dialogue: "Ee Dasara Nirudu Lekkundadi... Baanchat... Jammi Vetti Chepthaannaa Baddal Baashingaalaithay... Etlaithe Gatlaithadi... Sooskundaam..."

Watch the promo clip of Dasara below:

Image: Instagram/@nameisnani