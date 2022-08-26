'Dasara': Nani Unveils The Release Date Of Actioner Via Intriguing Poster; Check Post

Touted to be an action-packed film that is set in the backdrop of a village situated in Singareni Coal Mines, Dasara has managed to create a significant buzz ever since it was announced. The film will witness Nani in a raw and dishevelled avatar. Moreover, he will be seen reuniting with his Nenu Local co-star Keerthy Suresh.

Ever since the film was announced, fans are eagerly waiting for an update on the project. Dasara's first-look posters and motion posters have already piqued fans' curiosity levels. Recently, Nani headed to his social media handle and unveiled yet another intriguing poster of Dasara. Along with sharing the poster, the Jersey actor also announced the film's release date.

Dasara to release in 2023

On Friday, Nani took to his Instagram handle and shared a new poster of Dasara. In the poster, Nani is seen in a completely messy look donning a mucky shirt and a lungi as he is sitting in front of a big painting of a lady while holding a bottle in his hand. He also has an intense look on his face as he sported a rugged beard look. Sharing the intriguing poster, Nani unveiled Dasara's release date in the caption. He wrote, "MARCH 30TH, 2023 WORLDWIDE 🔥 #EtlaitheGatlaye Suskundhaam This one will be remembered for a long time🖤 Telugu - Tamil - Malayalam - Kannada - Hindi #DASARA"

More about Dasara

Dasara is helmed by Srikanth Odhela. Apart from Nani and Keerthy Suresh, actors like Samuthirakani, Sai Kumar, Zarina Wahab, and others will be seen in pivotal roles in the film. The project is produced under the banner Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas. Reportedly, it will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi languages. The film's motion posters clearly hinted that it will offer some good action sequences and will have an intense storyline.

