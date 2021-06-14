Dasavatharam Turns 13: Kamal Haasan Celebrates The 'milestone Film Of Tamil Cinema'

Dasavatharam, one of actor Kamal Haasan’s most ambitious projects, completed 13 years of its release. Remembering the movie on its 13th anniversary, actor turned writer Kamal Haasan took to social media on Sunday to share details about the work. Kamal, who created a record by playing 10 roles in the movie was also a writer on the film. The actor shared pictures of each of his characters on social media, and shared in-depth details about production, making of the movie, the technical team, the make-up and music, among other things.

Kamal Haasan's movie Dasavatharam, which indeed had an ambitious script, travelling from the Chozha period to the tsunami hit of December 2004. Sharing a series of posts on Instagram, Kamal talked his fans through the film and its making. Reposting a picture shared by the film’s production house consisting of a collage of 10 of Kamal Haasan's roles in the film, the award-winning actor-director wrote, “Unsurpassable!! A mile stone in Indian and Tamil Cinema!!! That is how synonymous this can get with Dasavatharam!”

The thought

Talking about how the film was conceived from being a story, Kamal wrote, “Dasavatharam was a script which was declined by many directors who said they didn't understand it , and quite unexpectedly Mr Ravikumar jumped at it. He immediately claimed it a winner on cards and was surprised that it was turned down and asked to make the film while on a telephonic conversation with me at Eldams road. That's how the movie came into being!”

The producer

Kamal was all praises for the producers of the film as he wrote, “Any producer would have found it ridiculous that the director and I went to the US for 21 days to do make up tests for all the looks, but we did it. Our producer was enthusiastic to immediately release all of the 10 looks in the media.” Indeed, the actor's efforts paid off. Check out the post right here.

The magnum opus

Talking about the mammoth budget, Kamal revealed that the film went over its initial budget. He wrote, “Towards the end of the filming, during the tsunami sequence we realized we needed a crore more to achieve the visuals written by me for the climax. Now people nonchalantly talk about 20 to 30 crores, but back then it was huge.”

Hail the technicians

Remembering the stellar work the whole team technicians had done in Dasavatharam, Kamal penned, “Everyone was pushed to their limits to achieve the project. The entire concept of the film was new and challenging, like just the first 10 minutes sequence in recreating a period cost 2.5 crores which were new to everyone. I am not being myopic to budgets, it is just that I am grateful to each and every technician who stood by me and made me achieve my vision.”

The many looks and makeup

Along with the technicians, Kamal also noted high praises for the makeup artists of the film. He wrote, “Mr Westmore is a master of his craft and believes in the least intervention with reality while creating a look and I consider him my Guru. He delves into the script completely and works on the looks.” He further mentioned that the film wouldn’t have been the same without the team of skilled makeup artists.

Unforgettable moments

Sharing the most unforgettable moment from the film, he wrote, “I had come up with a lot of the designs as the others didn't know how to visualise or present it.” He also reminisced how the team managed to pull of the various stunt sequences under a shoe-string budget. Here's the post reminiscing his good old days from the film shoot.

The Music

Kamal also revealed that, “Lots of music directors found the script uninteresting. And thus the producer suggested Mr Himesh Reshammiya.” He further mentioned Devi Sri Prasad, as he wrote, “The BGM was by Mr DSP who was a bundle of energy and fun to work with.”

The characters

In the next post, he wrote about the first looks of different Dasavatharam characters. Kamal revealed that he preferred Bhuvaraghavan’s first look, which was denied for various reasons. Kamal went on to mention that him and Mike didn’t want to tamper with the cliche look of what a scientist looks like in Tamil cinema.

The wig maker

In the ultimate post of the series, Kamal remembered to praise the wig makers for the film. He wrote, “My personal trainer who’s been with me for years did not recognise me as he stood beside Balram (character) while the shot was being prepped.”

