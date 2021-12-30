David Warner Recreates Scene Of Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa'; Latter Exclaims 'Thaggede Le'

Australian cricketer David Warner, who is a major Indian film buff, frequently treats fans with Reels and TikTok videos on several Telugu and Hindi songs and scenes. Recently, the cricketer took to his verified Instagram handle and dropped a Reel video where he can be seen channelling his inner Allu Arjun. He recreated the actor's famous line from his latest action drama, Pushpa: The Rise. Warner's act was shared and also appreciated by the film's official Twitter handle. Arjun, too, complimented him taking to the comments section of the post.

David Warner recreates a scene from Pushpa: The Rise

Taking to the photo-sharing site, David Warna posted a six-second video clip where he can be seen lip-syncing to a line from the film. He can be even seen recreating Allu Arjun's trademark style from the film. The funny video has grabbed his fans and teammates attention as many of them rushed to drop red hearts and fire emoticons. Actor Allu Arjun also reposted the video and complimented him.

Arjun commented, "Warner … David Warner … Yevva…Thaggede Le" with lovely emoticons. David’s wife Candice commented, “You have lost it!!!” Australian captain Pat Cummins jokingly asked him, “You ok?” Many of his fans appreciated his hero avatar and one even advocated he gets Indian citizenship.

The cricketer apparently developed a liking for Indian cinema during his stint with the Sunrisers Hyderabad team in the Indian Premier League. Warner has developed a huge fan base among non-cricket fans with his interesting videos. Earlier, in the month of June this year, he talked about his love for the nation and Hyderabad on social media. He wrote in Telugu, "My second home is still in India, Hyderabad is my favourite place."

Meanwhile, for the unversed, Pushpa: The Rise, which also stars Rashmika Mandana and Fahadh Faasil, is among the most successful films of the year. The plot revolves around a struggling tale between the forest residents, where the rare red sandalwood grows and the smugglers are exporting this rare treasure. Allu Arjun plays the lead character, Pushpa Raj, a truck driver who quickly rises in ranks and becomes a part of a syndicate that smuggles red sanders, a rare wood that grows only in the Seshachalam Hills of Andhra Pradesh state.

The film has earned ₹188 crores at the box office and is inching towards the ₹200-crore mark. It is the first instalment in the franchise. The sequel of the hit film will go on floors in 2022.

Image: Instagram/@davidwarner31