Dayaa Trailer: JD Chekravarthy Is A Freezer Van Driver In This Murder Mystery

Dayaa has been in the news owing to its intriguing posters. Now, on Sunday (July 16), the makers unveiled the trailer of the web series on social media, offering a glimpse inside the suspense-crime thriller. It marks the digital debut of JD Chekravarthy, who will be playing the titular character.

3 things you need to know

The series has been directed by Pavan Sadineni.

It will stream on the OTT platform Disney+Hotstar.

It is being produced by SVF Entertainment.

Dayaa trailer offers a sneak peek into the murder mystery

The trailer opens with a scene in which women are screaming, while in the background, a voiceover can be heard, "There existed a large number of animals in a forest, but the wild foxes viciously attacked these innocent animals." In the next frame, a man can be seen sitting in a police station to file a report about a journalist named Kavitha Naidu (played by Ramya Nambessan) who has gone missing.

Soon after, the news spreads, and police can be seen investigating the case in full swing. During the investigation, the police get a lead about a man named Dayaa, a freezer van driver. However, his life turns upside down when he finds the body of what appears to be Kavitha in his van's freezer. He tries to dispose of the deceased but finds himself chased by the police. A family man? A simple van driver? An innocent bystander? Or is there more to Dayaa? Who is Dayaa? All these questions will be answered in the series.

When will Dayaa release?

Apart from JD Chekravarthy and Ramya Nambessan, the series also stars Kamal Kamajraju, Eesha Rebba, Josh Ravi, and Vishnu Priya in play pivotal roles. The music is composed by Shravan Bharadwaj. The series will start streaming on the OTT platform on August 4.