Decoding Miheeka Bajaj's Wedding Look: Did You Know Her Outfit Took 10k Man Hours To Make?

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday, August 8. The couple’s lavish wedding ceremony took place at Ramanaidu Studios in Hyderabad. All eyes were on the actor’s beautiful wife who looked radiant in her wedding attire. Miheeka Bajaj looked regal as she wore a bejewelled lehenga. The intricate work on her lehenga which took over 10,000 man-hours highlighted the bridal glow of the gorgeous bride. Here’s decoding Miheeka Bajaj’s wedding look.

(Image credits: Tamanna Rooz Instagram)

Miheeka Bajaj’s photos

Miheeka Bajaj’s wedding makeup was done by celebrity makeup designer Tamanna Rooz. She wrote about Miheeka’s wedding look saying that she created a natural, yet fresh look for Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj’s wedding. To complete the look, she added coral coloured lip shade that complimented her wedding lehenga and balanced her look.

The makeup designer further mentioned that she decided to go with a light smoky eye look for the bride to highlight her eyes. She further added that she added ‘earthy hues’ and highlighted the bride’s eyes. However, the designer also mentioned that Miheeka’s look was fairly natural and that she designed a look to accentuate the bride’s ‘true inner self’ on her wedding day.

The makeup designer mentioned that Miheeka’s look was brought to perfection with colours and textiles as well as. Tamanna Rooz added that Miheeka Bajaj’s look from her wedding day was quite different and that it was curated to suit her style preferences and vision for the big day.

(Image credits: Tamanna Rooz Instagram)

Tamanna Rooz shared a close-up look of Miheeka Babjaj’s regal wedding lehenga and her jewellery. She wrote that the intricately embroidered wedding lehenga was hand done and was a combination of chikankari, zardosi, and gold metalwork. On her wedding day, Miheeka wore heavy traditional with Polki, diamond, and emerald. She also mentioned that Miheeka Bajaj was glowing on her wedding day and that it was 'challenging' yet 'delightful' to be a part of Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj’s wedding.

On her wedding day, Miheeka Bajaj wore an Anamika Khanna designed lehenga. While posting about the radiant bride and her royal look, Anamika Khanna mentioned that the lehenga is a fine creation that took over a thousand man-hours to make. She mentioned, that the lehenga is a hand done zardosi. She added that the regal wedding outfit has ‘the finest form of chikankari and gold metalwork teamed with a woven gold dupatta’ to compliment the beautiful creation.

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj’s wedding photos

(Image credits: Tamanna Rooz Instagram)

According to reports, the couple’s wedding ceremony was a low-key affair. It has been reported that only 30 people will be attending the wedding. The wedding invitation list includes Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj’s family as well as popular South Indian stars Samantha Akkineni, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Naga Chaitanya, amongst others.

The wedding reportedly took place according to Marwadi as well as Telugu traditions. Apart from those who attended the wedding, other people were also allowed to be a part of Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj’s wedding virtually. 360-degree live streaming of the wedding was enabled so that people could be a part of the couple’s big day as well.

