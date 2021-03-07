Deeksha Joshi Gives A Peek Into Her 'pen-on-paper' Meditation Technique; Watch

During the coronavirus-triggered lockdown, when most of us were cooped indoors, a handful of celebrities were promoting yoga and meditation via their social media handle to extend support to their fans during the tough time. Being one of among them, actor Deeksha Joshi, who predominately works in the Gujarati film fraternity, also kept sharing engaging posts on her Instagram wall. In one of her video-posts, the actor revealed a kind of meditation that she practices with pen on paper.

Deeksha's meditation technique

Interestingly, the 28-year-old actor put up a video entry in October 2020, in which her fans and follower got a peek into her sketching skills. The reel video of Deeksha opened with her fingers running in the upward direction of a paper and dragging it downward. Later, the actor gave a brief look at her mandala diagram.

As the video came to its end, the actor posed a smile along with her drawing. Meanwhile, in the background, musician Ilya Truhanov's song, Farwell's music was playing. Instagramming her video with a short caption, the actor wrote, "I call this pen on Paper meditation. Let me know how it is", along with a red-heart emoticon.

Well, this was not the first time when the Karsandas Pay and Use actor's 231k Insta fam got a glimpse of her artwork. Deeksha's first even reel post was also dedicated to her artwork, in which she had tried her hand at a fusion drawing. She experimented with drawing a doodle on a mandala diagram. Her art piece received a positive response from her fans and followers on the phot-video sharing platform.

A peek into Deeksha Joshi's Instagram

Interestingly, the Sharato Lagu actor is an avid social media user as she frequently shares videos and photos to keep her followers updated with her whereabouts and upcoming projects. Her feed is flooded with numerous selfies, self-portraits and photo-shoot projects. In her latest photo-post, which was shared on Friday, the actor has captured a picture of her shadow. She has written a thoughtful caption with it, which read, "It takes both light and dark to make a shadow. / It takes both good and evil to build life!".

On the professional front, Joshi is currently gearing up for her upcoming releases. She has a film with Scam 1992 fame Pratik Gandhi in her kitty. Meanwhile, she will also play a pivotal character in Ranveer Singh's upcoming film, Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

