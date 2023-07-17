Deepika Padukone's Intense Gaze Is Hard To Miss In Her First Look Poster From Project K

Deepika Padukone is gearing up for the promotions of Project K. She will be seen in the film alongside Adipurush star Prabhas, Bollywood actress Disha Patani, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan. Now, the star's look from Nag Ashwin's magnum opus has finally been released.

3 things you need to know:

Project K comes from Telugu director Nag Ashwin.

It is slated to be a massive pan-India film.

Project K is said to be a sci-fi action drama.



Deepika Padukone emotes with her eyes in Project K poster

The production house of Project K shared the new poster on its Twitter handle on Monday. In it, the viewers got a better look at Deepika's character. Her eyes do the talking and their intensity is hard to miss.

(Deepika Padukone's first look from Project K | Image: @VyjayanthiFilms/Twitter)

Project K to get official title soon?

Actors Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Deepika Padukone will be meeting fans as part of a panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2023,. Several key questions on the nature of the film will be answered. Project K’s actual title too might be revealed at the event.

(A poster for Project K's Comic Con panel | Image: VyjayanthiFilms/Twitter)

As per a report by Pinkvilla, Project K’s official title is said to be KaalChakra. It is also speculated that the film will be based on the epic of Mahabharata. Moreover, the ‘K’ in its name reportedly stands for the Kali Avatar. Further, the film may be centred in a future superhero universe, as per the reports. This is perhaps why the film is going to be promoted at the Comic Con.

It should be noted that the film is reportedly planned to be split into two parts. While the first film will introduce the characters and establish their place in the universe, the second film will dig deeper into the world of Project K and introduce new elements.