Deepti Bhatnagar's Birthday: Here Are The Actor's Most Acclaimed Movies

Actor Deepti Bhatnagar has delivered some amazing onscreen performances time and again. The actress turned travel blogger has won the hearts of many fans in both Hindi and Telugu cinema. As the actor turns 53 today, on September 30th, have a look at the list of movies she has featured in that got her major acclaim.

Deepti Bhatnagar's most acclaimed movies

Pelli Sandadi

Pelli Sandadi is a 1996-released Telugu film. Deepti Bhatnagar plays the crucial role of Swapna in the movie. The movie was a musical dramedy helmed by K. Raghavendra Rao. The story was written by K.Raghavendra Rao too and starred Srikanth, Ravali, and Deepti Bhatnagar in pivotal roles. Major parts of the film were shot in the Konaseema region on Andhra Pradesh. The movie was very well received at the box-office and garnered three state Nandi Awards, and the Filmfare Award Telugu for Best Music. It has also been remade in Tamil as Ninaithen Vandhai and in Hindi as Mere Sapno ki Rani.

Mann

Mann is a Hindi romantic film released in the year 1999, which was helmed by Indra Kumar and produced by Kumar himself and Ashok Thakeria. The film's ensemble cast included Aamir Khan, Manisha Koirala, Deepti Bhatnagar, Sharmila Tagore, and Neeraj Vora. Rani Mukerji was seen in a cameo role. It is an adaptation of the 1957 American film, An Affair To Remember starring Cary Grant and Deborah Kerr, which also inspired the 1999 Telugu movie Rovoyi Chandamama. Mann was accepted well by audiences and critics. The lead actors' performances received special recognition. Bhatnagar was seen in the movie in a brief role, playing Anita Singhania, who was Dev's fiance for some time.

Sultan

Sultan is a 1999 Telugu action thriller which was directed by Sarath and bankrolled by the banner PBR Art Productions. The film’s star cast included Nandamuri Balakrishna, Krishna, Krishnam Raju, Roja, Rachana, and Deepti Bhatnagar, who portrayed the role of Sultan's girlfriend Vandana. Although it received only average reviews from the critics at the time of its release the movie still performed well with the audiences and became a box-office hit, after its release in May 1999. It has also garnered a decent cult following. The screenplay was written by Paruchuri Brother and Koti did the music composition of the film.

Kaalia

Kaalia is a 1997 action thriller, director by TLV Prasad and produced by Sunil Bohra. It saw Mithun Chakraborty, Deepti Bhatnagar, Sheeba, Kiran Kumar, Johnny Lever, Raza Murad, and Mukesh Rishi in the lead roles. The plot revolves around a story of revenge and fighting against injustice. It has music composed by Anand Raj Anand and the cinematography is done by Navkant. Deepti Bhatnagar was seen in the movie as Kalicharan's wife, Priya.

