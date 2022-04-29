'Dehati Disco': Trailer Of Ganesh Acharya, Ravi Kishan's Film Out; Check Its Release Date

Actor Ravi Kishan has joined hands with Bollywood choreographer Ganesh Acharya for a dance film titled, Dehati Disco. The release date of the movie is nearing and on Friday, April 29, the makers of the film have finally dropped the trailer of the movie. Surprisingly, choreographer Ganesh Acharya is essaying the lead role in the dance film that also features Rajesh Sharma, Remo D'Souza, Sunil Pal, and Saksham Sharma.

Dehati Disco's trailer out

The trailer begins with the narrator explaining the conditions of a rural village where dance is completely forbidden. Then comes the entry of Ganesh Acharya who along with his little dance partner breaks the stereotype revolving dancing in the area. Their passion for dance leads to a protest by religious leaders of the village. In a surprising turn of events, from a complete ban on dance, the plotline then shifts to be competition between modern dance forms and Dehati Disco. In totality, the trailer appears to be a dance entertainer with a pinch of comedy added to it. Watch Dehati Disco's trailer below:

Helmed by Manoj Sharma, the dance drama is bankrolled by Kamal Kishor Mishra under the production banner of One Entertainment Film Productions. While the exact plot is not given out in the trailer, Dehati Disco appears to be revolving around the youth of the country who are passionate and enjoy the process of dancing.

The creators of the movie announced Dehati Disco officially by releasing the poster of the film on October 16, 2022. The shooting of the film hit the floors in the same month in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. Now, along with the entertaining trailer of the movie, the makers of the film have also announced the release date of Dehati Disco. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Friday confirmed that Dehati Disco is all set to hit the big screens on May 27, 2022. He wrote,

’DEHATI DISCO’ TRAILER LAUNCHED + RELEASE DATE FINALISED... Trailer of #DehatiDisco - starring #GaneshAcharya, #RaviKishan, #ManojJoshi, #RajeshSharma, #SahilMKhan, Master #SakshamSharma and #RemoDsouza - unveils... In *cinemas* 27 May 2022. #DehatiDisco is directed by #ManojSharma... Produced by #GiteshChandrakar, #VaseemQureshi and #KamalKishorMishra.

Image: Instagram/@ravikishann