'Deivamagal's' Suchitra Goes Missing After Robbing Her In-laws: Reports

Tamil actress Suchitra, who was a part of the daily soap, Deivamagal, allegedly absconded after planning a robbery at her in-laws' house. As per the report by India Glitz, the actor made her husband, Manikandan, execute the plan. After Suchitra learned that there was money and jewellery at her in-laws' house, she concocted a plan to steal their possessions, stated the report.

Deivamagal's Suchitra missing after robbing in-laws?

As per the report, Tamil actress Suchitra has gone missing after planning a robbery in her own house. More so, she instructed her husband to carry out her plan to trick his parents, said the report. The report further added that Suchitra persuaded her husband, Manikandan, to steal the money, make a short film with it and upload it on YouTube to make money and gain some fame.

Also Read | India Got Loans Worth $2.5B From World Bank To Support COVID-19 Response: Finance Ministry

The same report stated that Suchitra tied the knot with Manikandan in a close-knit ceremony. The latter is the son of a farmer in Panrutty, who came to Chennai a few years ago, aiming to join the film industry. For his survival, he began his career as a driver of serial actresses. He then bumped into Suchitra and got married to her. However, the past five months were difficult for the couple as the Coronavirus lockdown made it difficult for them to manage their finances and livelihood in Chennai.

Also Read | Shahid Kapoor Shares BTS Video From 'Jersey' As He 'can’t Wait To Get Back' To Sets

The same report mentioned that Suchitra left her in-laws' place after saying that she had some work. After a few days, Manikandan robbed the jewels and cash and was also on his way. However, Manikandan's parents registered a police complaint against him. After this, Deivamagal's Suchitra absconded, as per the report.

Deviamagal's cast

Deviamagal commenced in the year 2013 and went off air the year 2018. The show stars Prakash Rajan, Krishna, Vani Bhojan, Rekha Krishnappa, Prakash Rajan, Arvind Khathare, Suchitra and many others in pivotal roles. The show aired on Sun TV.

Also Read | Amazon Prime Releases Rib-tickling Trailer Of Upcoming Tamil Sitcom 'Time Enna Boss'

Also Read | Tamil Nadu CM Announces Several Measures In Assembly, DMK Stages Walkout In Last Session

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.