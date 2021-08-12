'Devil Is Back': Prakash Raj Gives Update On Surgery, Shares A Goofy Picture From Hospital

Versatile actor Prakash Raj, who recently underwent surgery due to a tiny fracture, took to his Instagram page and gave an update about his health. The actor shared a picture from the hospital bed with a surgery patch on his shoulder and his arm in a sling. Along with the picture, the actor penned a note while thanking his fans, well-wishers for their prayers of speedy recovery.

Prakash Raj gives his health update post surgery

Prakash Raj who is known to play a villain on the silver screen, called himself a ‘devil’ while sharing the update about his successful surgery. He captioned his post, "The devil is back… successful surgery.. thank you, dear friend, Dr #guruvareddy and thank you all for your love n prayers.. back in action soon.". Reacting to the post, his fans and followers dropped comments like "get well soon sir", "wish you a very speedy recovery sir", "welcome back sir", "God bless u" and "get well soon sir we want to see you again on the big screen in your style ".



Earlier in the week, he had said that he will undergo surgery after he had a 'small fall, a tiny fracture'. He had tweeted on Tuesday, "A small fall.. a tiny fracture.. flying to Hyderabad into the safe hands of my friend Dr. Guruvareddy for a surgery. I will be fine nothing to worry about.. keep me in your thoughts.". It was only recently that the filmmaker and television presenter has been roped in to portray an essential character in Dhanush's upcoming film, Thiruchitrambalam. The film is helmed by Mithran Jawahar. Raj had also attended the film's pooja ceremony that took place in Chennai on August 5. The crew commenced filming in Chennai last week.

A small fall.. a tiny fracture.. flying to Hyderabad into the safe hands of my friend Dr Guruvareddy for a surgery. I will be fine nothing to worry .. keep me in your thoughts 😊😊😊🤗🤗🤗 — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) August 10, 2021

The 56-year-old actor was last seen playing the lead character in Edhiri, which was directed by Bejoy Nambiar. The film was one of the nine short films in Navarasa. He has appeared in numerous Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Marathi, and English films. The list of upcoming Prakash Raj's movies include Major, KGF: Chapter 2, Pushpa, Annaatthe, Enemy, Sarkaru Vaari Paata, and Ponniyin Selvan.



IMAGE: JOINPRAKASHRAJ/Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.