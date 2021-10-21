Dhananjaya Opens Up About His Role In 'Pushpa'; Calls The Character 'colourful, Bad Boy'

Kannada actor Dhananjaya is gearing up for an antagonist role in the pan India film, Pushpa, which stars Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role. The actor will be essaying the role of Jolly Reddy, who reportedly forms a crucial part of the film. In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, Dhananjaya spoke about his character, which he states has a 'very colourful, bad boy' side to him. He added that although he's playing one of the antagonists in the film, his role will be 'entirely something very new'.

He described Allu Arjun as a 'total perfectionist' along with mentioning his long-awaited intent on working with director Sukumar. Pushpa is being made in two parts, with the first instalment titled Pushpa: The Rise set to hit the big screens on December 17, 2021.

Dhananjaya talks about his experience in Pushpa

The actor revealed that Sukumar noticed him after his stint in the Kannada film Tagaru as well as his Telugu debut in Ram Gopal Varma's Bhairava Geetha. He further hoped that Pushpa will make him reach a larger audience while bringing him delight as an artist. The actor's first poster as Jolly Reddy was revealed on his birthday earlier this year, showcasing him in an intense South Indian avatar. Revealing the poster, he wrote," Meet ‘Jolly Reddy' From #PushpaTheRise 🔥Thanks team for the wishes. Very proud to be part of such a great project." Take a look.

As per reports, the film, which is being bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, is based on real-life incidents about red sandalwood smugglers in Andhra Pradesh. The film also stars Fahadh Faasil as the lead antagonist, with actors like Sunil, Anasuya, Vennela Kishore, Prakash Raj, Deepak Shetty, and Anish Kuruvilla in supporting roles.

Meanwhile, Dhananjaya is gearing up for the release of his Kannada film Rathnan Prapancha, which will be streaming directly on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video from 22 October 2021. Directed by Rohit Padaki and starring Reba Monica John in her Kannada debut, the comedy entertainer follows the story of a middle-class man, who embarks on a journey of self-discovery to find his roots.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @dhananjaya_ka)