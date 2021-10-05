Dhananjaya's Upcoming Film 'Rathnan Prapancha' To Mark OTT Release On THIS Date

Popular Kannada actor Dhananjaya is set to bring his upcoming comedy entertainer Rathnan Prapancha to the audience this month on Amazon Prime Video. The Rohit Padaki directorial is touted to be a unique travel comedy, showcasing the journey of a man named Ratnakara, as he tries to find his roots while dealing with the current trials and tribulations of his life. The moments of laughter, shock and thrill in his roller-coaster ride of rediscovery will surely offer a rib-tickling ride to the audience.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Tuesday, October 5, the actor uploaded a poster from the film, in which he can be seen clad in formal attire and a bag, with a distraught expression on his face. The film, which marks its digital premiere in October, is being bankrolled by Karthik and Yogi G Raj under the banner of KRG Studios.

Rathnan Prapancha to digitally release on THIS date

Taking to his Twitter handle on Tuesday, Dhananjaya revealed the film's OTT release date, which will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on October 22. For the caption, he wrote," Laughter + twist & turns + romance = Rathnakara's life. Watch him tickle your funnybones in #RathnanPrapanchaOnPrime, Oct 22. @PrimeVideoIN".

Apart from Dhananjaya, the movie also stars Reba Monica John (in her Kannada debut), Umashree, Ravishankar, Anu Prabhakar, Pramod, Vainidhi Jagadeesh, Achyuth Kumar and Shruthi Krishna in pivotal roles. The movie's recently launched trailer has also been garnering positive feedback from fans and critics alike. The movie will showcase the turn of events when Dhananjaya's character, who is accompanied by a journalist named Mayuri, rediscovers himself. The film has been shot across locations like Bangalore, Mysore, Kashmir, and Haveri.

In an earlier conversation with Pinkvilla, the Duniya Soori actor expressed his excitement about the film, revealing that the story struck a chord with him. Adding that he likes the kinds of subjects that 'appeal to human emotions, he mentioned that the movie reminded him of his first short film, titled, Jayanagar 4th Block. Apart from this, Dhananjaya is known for helming roles in movies like Duniya Soori, Yajamana, Yuvarathna and Salaga among others.

IMAGE: TWITTER/@DHANANJAYAKA