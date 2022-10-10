Last Updated:

Dhanush And Aishwaryaa To Call Off Divorce? Actor's Father Kasthuri Says, 'My Wife & I...'

Amid the reports of Dhanush and Aishwaryaa's reconciliation, the former's father Kasthuri Raja reacted to the same and claimed that he has no knowledge of it. 

Written By
Aditi Rathi
Image: Instagram/@aishwaryarajini


Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth are currently reconsidering their marriage, months after they announced their divorce. According to several reports, the couple who announced their separation in January, earlier this year, is looking forward to calling off the divorce.

Amid the reports, Dhanush's father Kasthuri Raja reacted to the same and claimed that he had no knowledge of the couple's reconciliation. 

The Atrangi Re actor's father Kasthuri Raja recently addressed the rumours of the former and Aishwaryaa's reconciliation in an interview with Ananda Vikatan. During the chat, Kasthuri Raja revealed that he is not aware of the couple's decision and added that he does not interfere in his children's lives. 

When asked about the couple's decision, he said, "I don't know" and continued, "My wife and I can live a good life even without the support of our children." He added that all he and his wife expect from their children is to be happy and whatever hampers' their kids' happiness is a problem for them as well. He said, "We are happy when they are happy."

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth's divorce announcement

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth first met in 2000 on the release day of the former's film Kadhal Konden. Soon after, the couple began dating and tied the knot in 2004 in a private ceremony. They are now parents to their two sons - Yatra and Linga Raja. Earlier in January, the couple issued a public statement to announce their split.

In the statement, they mentioned how their journey has been of growth and understanding, yet, after nearly 18 years of their marriage, they decided to part ways. 

The statement read, "18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well wishers to each other The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting and adapting.. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate… Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. Please do Respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this (sic)."

Image: Instagram/@aishwaryarajini

