Dhanush And Brother Selvaraghavan Are All Smiles As They Pose With Family In Unseen Pic

Best known for his films including Atrangi Re, Raanjhanaa, etc, Tamil star Dhanush does not share much about his personal life. On Thursday, the Karnan actor's brother Selvaraghavan took to his social media account and dropped a perfect family picture which has been garnering much attention from the duo's fans and followers, hence making it a top trend on the micro-blogging site.

Selvaraghavan took to his Twitter handle and posted an adorable yet happy family picture. Dhanush and his brother are seen standing behind their parents as they pose for the camera. The Karnan actor looks uber-cool as he wore a checked shirt paired with dark pair of denim, while Selvaraghavan donned a t-shirt and a pair of light blue denim. Their mother looked stunning in a red saree, while the duo's dad is also seen posing for the camera.

Selvaraghavan captioned the post, "@dhanushkraja With our parents." Fans were quick to react to the post as one wrote, "Nice pic sir. But? what will Dhanush sir son's feel after seeing this pic. The family must be united for any reason. Hope u understand...." another one tweeted, "beautiful photo, my best wishes to you and your family, stay healthy always."

This is not the first time that Selvaraghavan has shared a picture with his brother, but earlier also he headed to his Instagram account and shared a sweet picture also featuring Dhanush. In the picture, Dhanush can be seen giving his brother a tight hug as the duo smile from ear to ear for the camera. In the caption of the post, the director mentioned that Dhanush had exceeded all his expectations on the sets of the upcoming film and called it 'bliss'. His caption read, "When the actor exceeds all your expectations, it's bliss!"

Dhanush will be next seen in Naane Varuven which is being helmed by the actor's brother, Selvaraghavan. The duo has become the talk of the town since the announcement was made. Fans already have been sending them their best wishes as they shoot for the upcoming movie.

