Dhanush & Ex-wife Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth Attend Elder Son Yatra's School Event Together

It's been months since South superstar Dhanush and filmmaker Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth, daughter of Rajinikanth, announced their divorce on their respective social media space. Though the couple had parted ways, they are managing parenthood perfectly, as evident from the recent glimpse shared by the Vai Raja Vai actor. Even after separation, the duo manage to take time for their two children, Yatra Raja, and Linga Raja, born in 2006 and 2010, respectively.

On Monday, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth took to her Instagram Stories and shared a picture from their sons' school function which saw her posing with them and Dhanush. The other picture was shared by the actor as a post in which she could be seen clicking pictures of her elder son Yatra and captioned it, "What a way to start the day! Monday morning watching the Investiture Ceremony of school, where my firstborn takes up oath as sports captain #proudmommymoment #theygrowupsofast".

Dhanush is really close to his sons Linga and Yatra and recently, on the former's birthday, he took to his Instagram handle and penned a heartfelt wish. The Gray Man actor dropped a glimpse of the father-son duo wearing matching jerseys alongside a group of people in a stadium. Linga is seen beaming with joy as he sits on Dhanush's shoulders. In the caption, the actor wrote, "Happy happy birthday my linga baby. Thank you for being the light of my life." Take a look:

Dhanush & Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth's separation

It was January on the night of January 17, 2022, when Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth and Dhanush announced their separation as they released a joint statement via their respective social media handles. The statement read, "18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting, and adapting. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate. Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. Please do Respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this. Om Nama Shivaya! Spread love, D".

Image: Instagram/@aishwaryarajini