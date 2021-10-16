Dhanush & Other South Indian Celebs Hail 'Thala' MS Dhoni After CSK's Victory In IPL 2021

Chennai Super Kings raised the IPL cup on October 15, 2021. The team's victory marked its fourth IPL trophy under the captaincy of MS Dhoni. The team defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 27 runs in the final match. With the historic win, MS Dhoni became the second skipper, after Rohit Sharma, to lead a side to more than three IPL titles. While all MS Dhoni and CSK fans are celebrating, the South film industry is also on cloud nine with the team's fourth IPL title. Here is how film star Dhanush and others hailed skipper Dhoni and celebrated CSK's win.

IPL 2021 finale was one of the much-awaited cricket matches of the year. As IPL was halted earlier this year due to the COVID-19 second wave, the buzz among the fans for its part two was sky-high. With CSK taking home the winning trophy, South star Dhanush celebrated his home state's cricket team's victory. He remembered Shane Watson's innings in IPL 2019 finale, in which he played with his bleeding knee. He also hailed Gaikwad, Jadeja and other players. At last, the actor hailed skipper MS Dhoni and wrote, "Remembering Shane watson’s innings with his knee bleeding !! FAF , Gaikwad , uthappa, jadeja and finally the one and only one enga thala dhoni ku ...CHAMPIONS."

Remembering Shane watson’s innings with his knee bleeding !! FAF , Gaikwad , uthappa, jadeja and finally the one and only one enga thala dhoni ku ……. 🥳🥳🥳🥳💥💥💥💥👑👑👑 #CHAMPIONS — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) October 15, 2021

Kalyani Priyadarshan and others hail MS Dhoni

Malayalam actor Kalyani Priyadarshan is also a CSK fan. The actor witnessed IPL 2021 final match in the stadium. While she kept her followers updated throughout the match, she was on cloud nine as CSK won the IPL title. Taking to Twitter, the actor share a glimpse of firecrackers in the stadium and hailed the team. She wrote, "What a match! What a feeling! Our boys have brought the trophy home! CSK."

What a match! What a feeling! Our boys have brought the trophy home! #CSK 🔥 pic.twitter.com/HwntvBqrWl — Kalyani Priyadarshan (@kalyanipriyan) October 15, 2021

Several celebrities from the South industry cheered for CSK's win. Taking to Twitter, Athulya Ravi paid a heartfelt tribute to skipper MS Dhoni. She shared a photo of Dhoni and a lion. Sharing the photo, the actor wrote, "This for you is #CSK! This for you is #IPL! Finally… This for you is #Thala! This is how we come back for the 4th time."

This is how we come back for the 4th time @ChennaiIPL @msdhoni #CSKVsKKR 💛💛💛 pic.twitter.com/NdePPQNBGy — Athulyaa Ravi (@AthulyaOfficial) October 15, 2021

Actor Mahendran revealed he is a CSK fan. The actor shared his photo in the official CSK jersey and thanked MS Dhoni for his performance. He wrote, "Proud @ChennaiIPL fan. Thank you and Love you so much@msdhoni." "well played my boys @ChennaiIPL ku periah whistle aadingha...... CSK, CSKvsKKR," he added.

Image: IPLT20.com & Facebook/@dhanush