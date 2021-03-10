Dhanush Announces Release Date Of 'Karnan's' Single 'Draupathaiyin Muttham' With Stills

On March 9, 2021, Dhanush took to his official Twitter handle and shared posters of its 3rd single titled, Draupathaiyin Muttham of his upcoming flick, Karnan. The posters look romantic as Dhanush and the female lead, Rajisha Vijayan can be seen holding each other fondly. The posters also show the release date of the single which is March 11, 2021. Sharing the posters, Dhanush simply captioned it as “‘#Karnan’ 3rd single’”.

Dhanush announces Karnan's 3rd single, Draupathaiyin Muttham

In the posters, Dhanush can be seen wearing a brown coloured t-shirt, while Rajisha donned a black coloured salwar kameez. Her hair is tied in a braid. The music of the film is composed by Santhosh Narayan. As soon as the announcement was made by Dhanush, many of his fans rushed to drop positive comments and compliment the actor. A fan page reposted the picture and wrote, ‘Thalaiva I’m waiting thalaiva’ with a string of emoticons. A fan called him ‘Anna' (brother) and dropped a red heart along with the poster. Another fan said that the poster is very beautiful and that she can’t wait. A fan page said that they can’t wait to hear those lovely voices.

Thalaiva â˜ºï¸â˜ºï¸â˜ºï¸â˜ºï¸ pic.twitter.com/qo4qXxj4oB — Thanjavur District Head Dhanush Fc™ (@ThanjaiHeadDfc) March 10, 2021

Fans are elated with the first two singles titled Karnan Azhaippu and Pandarathi Puranam which were released earlier. Dhanush shared the link of his first single, Karnan Azhaippu on Twitter on February 18, 2021. The second one, Pandarathi Puranam was released on March 2, 2021.

Helmed by Mari Selvaraj, Karnan is an upcoming Tamil action drama, which follows the life of Karnan, who comes from a conservative background and fights for the rights of his people in the village. It is rumoured that the plot is influenced by the Manjolai riots of the year 1999. Karnan’s cast also includes Lal Paul, Natarajan Subramaniam, Yogi Babu, Gouri G Kishan and Lakshmi Priya Chandramouli. The film also marks the Tamil debut of Vijayan.

The filming of Karnan was wrapped in the month of December 2020. The makers have announced that it will hit the theatres on April 9, 2020. As the announcement of the single’s release comes, it is expected that the filmmakers will soon announce the release of its teaser and trailer. Moreover, the list of upcoming Dhanush's movies has Jagame Thandhiram, Atrangi Re, The Gray Man and one untitled project.

