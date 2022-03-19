Actor Dhanush was recently spotted at celebrated musician Ilaiyaraaja's concert in Chennai. The Atrangi Re star attended the concert with his two sons, Yatra and Linga, whom he shares with former wife Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth. For the unversed, the duo announced their separation via a joint statement on social media on January 17 after being together for over 18 years.

Since the divorce announcement, this would reportedly mark the actor's first public appearance as earlier, fans only got a glimpse of the star through his social media posts. Not only did the actor add charm to the concert with his presence but also serenaded the crowd by singing on the stage. Watch the video and pictures below.

Dhanush attends Illaiyaraaja's concert with his sons

After the 38-year-old's visit to veteran composer Ilaiyaraaja's concert in Chennai alongside his sons, Yatra and Linga, the entire social media flooded with pictures and videos from the event. The actor was seen wearing a traditional white attire while his oldest son wore a simple blue button-up and his youngest son wore a white shirt. Fans could not help but share the pictures of the trio on social media and express their excitement to see them together.

One fan commented, ''Our king #Dhanush with his prince at #RockWithRaaja concert He's Looking so charming'' while another wrote, ''Our@dhanushkraja own lyrics for Yathra and Linga at #RockWithRaja concert. What a pure true soulful lyrics that too front of Meastro.'' The actor also serenaded the crowd at the concert as he went up on the stage and sang for the audience. As per fans, the actor improvised the lyrics of the song which earned him compliments from the fans.

Talking about his singing ability, one fan tweeted, ''That's the magical magical Voice Mind blowing thalaivaaa !! Made the day wholeeeeeee , what else we need stay happy the same , we are always with you to celebrate , and show unconditional love !! Love you thalaiva''. Check out the videos and pictures from the concert shared by fans online.

This is so cute!!! But here I'm really getting emotional!!! Just see he's eyes ...we can see from how much pain he's suffering from!



That's the magical magical Voice

Meanwhile, Dhanush recently made headlines after he wished his ex-wife Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth on her directorial comeback by writing, ''Congrats my friend @ash_r_dhanush on your music video, God bless." On the other hand, Aishwaryaa replied to his tweet by writing, ''Thank you Dhanush….Godspeed''.

Image: Twitter/@DhanushNorthFC/Instagram/@dhanushkraja