Dhanush Begins Shooting For Next Bilingual Film 'Sir' After Atrangi Re's Success

South Indian star Dhanush, who has been receiving love and appreciation for his latest release Atrangi Re, has commenced shooting his next bilingual film Sir/Vaathi. The film will be titled Vaathi in Tamil while Sir in Telugu. The upcoming film that will be bankrolled by Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya, has commenced shooting. The bilingual film will release in Tamil and Telugu. Apart from Dhanush, the film will also star actor Samyuktha Menon.

Earlier, Dhanush had announced the project with the intriguing motion poster. The motion poster gave a glimpse of Dhanush’s character and described the film as ‘the ambitious journey of a common man’.

The clip begins from a dilapidated school and the classrooms that depict the background story of the film. While sharing the poster, Dhanush wrote, “#vaathi #sir title motion poster.”

After knowing about the shooting of the next film, fans of the actor could not curtail their excitement and took to the comments section with their takes on the same. One of the users wrote, “Dhanush’s next in progress. Vaathi classes start.” Another user wrote, “Vaathi classes have finally begun.”

Dhanush had teased fans about the project in an interesting manner. He had taken to his Twitter and teased fans about his next film. "My next Tamil film and my first direct Telugu film... title announcement tom Om Namashivaaya". He also uploaded an image along with his tweet, which revealed the exciting announcement that will be made at 9:36 a.m. on December 23. The film will be bankrolled by Naga Vamsi of Sithara Entertainments.

Meanwhile, Dhanush’s fantabulous acting crafts were hailed by fans in his recent outing Atrangi Re, directed by Aanand. L Rai. Atrangi Re is Dhanush’’s second collaboration with Aanand after the 2013 film, Raanjhanaa. Atrangi Re also stars Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan in key roles. The story of the film revolves around Kundan who finds that his childhood love, Zoya, likes someone from her community, he decides to forget about her. However, when he realises she is lying about her fiance's religion, he goes berserk.

IMAGE: Twitter/DhanushkRaja