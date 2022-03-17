Dhanush Calls Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth His 'friend' As He Wishes Her On Directorial Comeback

Actor Dhanush and his wife Aishwaryaa shocked fans when they announced their separation in January 2022 after 18 years of togetherness. On the work front, Aishwaryaa has now returned to the director's seat for a music video, which she unveiled on Thursday and several actors and filmmakers have been sending her their best wishes. Dhanush also took to Twitter to share his ex-wife's music video and congratulated her for the same.

Dhanush congratulates Aishwaryaa on her new music video

Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth made heads turn with her all-new music video and received heaps of love and support from several stars from the film industry including Mohanlal, Rana Daggubati, Chiranjeevi, etc. Her husband of 18 years, from whom she announced her separation in the beginning of the year, Dhanush also took to the micro-blogging site to extend his best wishes to the director. Calling her his 'friend'. the actor shared the music video and as he congratulated her and wrote, "Congrats my friend @ash_r_dhanush on your music video, God bless."

Dhanush Aishwaryaa split

It was in January 2022 that the duo made headlines as they announced their split on social media. Dhanush shared a statement on Twitter and mentioned that the duo has decided to part ways and understand themselves better as individuals. He mentioned that the last 18 years had been full of 'growth, understanding, adjusting, and adapting' as he requested people to respect their decision and give them privacy. The statement read, "18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting, and adapting. Today, we stand at a place where our paths separate... Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. Please do respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this. Om Namahshivaaya! Spread love, D."

Image: Instagram/@aishwaryaa_r_dhanush