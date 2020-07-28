As Dhanush Celebrates His 38th Birthday, Stars From The Fraternity Shower Him With Love

Dhanush celebrates his 38th birthday today and his film industry friends have begun pouring in wishes for the superstar. Over the years, Dhanush has gained a huge fan base with his smashing hits. He has also featured in a Hollywood film which has gained him a huge fan base. The hashtags Asuran and Happy birthday Dhanush have been trending on Twitter due to fans pouring in several wishes for the actor.

Dhanush celebrates his 38th birthday, celebrities send out wishes

Dhanush debuted in the film Thulluvadho Ilamai and has since then gone on to do commendable projects. His Bollywood film Raanjhanaa is still one of the most loved films featuring the actor. His south films like Maari, Asuran, 3, and many more were huge hits. Dhanush has also won the prestigious National Award in 2010 for Best Actor in the film Aadukalam.

He also won the Filmfare award in 2013 for best Debutant Actor for the film Raanjhanaa. Several actors and filmmakers have also wished Dhanush on this special day. From Genelia Deshmukh to Kajal Aggarwal, several co-stars and actors have wished Dhanush on his birthday. Take a look -

Happy Birthday @dhanushkraja ..

Wishing lots of love and luck — Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) July 28, 2020

Happy birthday @dhanushkraja have a fab one 💕 — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) July 28, 2020

Happy birthday to the all rounder @dhanushkraja ...

God bless...#HappyBirthdayDhanush — VISHNU VISHAL - stay home stay safe (@TheVishnuVishal) July 27, 2020

Happie happie bday @dhanushkraja sir stay blessed as always 🤗🤗🥳 — aishwarya rajessh (@aishu_dil) July 28, 2020

On the work front, Dhanush is currently waiting for the release of his film Jagame Thanthiram. The release of the film has been halted due to the pandemic conditions. Besides that, the actor will also be seen in another Bollywood film titled Atrangi Re. The poster and a few shots from the film have been released and fans are eager to watch Dhanush back in Bollywood.

According to a news portal, the shooting for Atrangi Re will resume in October. The film has been directed by Anand L Rai and will feature Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan as well in pivotal roles. As per reports, this romantic drama will be bankrolled by T-Series, Cape of Good Films and Colour Yellow Productions. Fans have been quite excited after the revelation of the cast of the film and are thus excited to watch the film, according to a news portal.

