Dhanush Celebrates Second National Award Win, Calls It 'nothing Short Of A Blessing'

Dhanush considers his second National Award win “nothing short of a blessing”. Dhanush took to Twitter and issued a statement about his National Award win for his performance in the 2019 film Asuran. In this statement, the Tamil actor regarded his fans as the “pillars of my strength” and thanked them for their support.

Dhanush issues statement on National Award win

Dhanush’s performance at Sivassami in the film Asuran left everybody impressed. The Vetrimaaran directed film went on to become a commercial hit and even garnered praises from the critics. Recently, Vetrimaaran’s Asuran won the Best Tamil Film Award for 2019. Moreover, Dhanush won the Best Actor Award.

After the National Award 2019 winners were announced, Dhanush took to social media and issued a statement about his win. Dhanush began his statement by writing that winning the Best Actor award once is “dream” but winning it for the second time is “nothing short of a blessing” and he never imagined he would come this far.

Dhanush continued his statement and thanked his parents, his brother. He then thanked Asuran director Vetrimaaran for choosing him to play Sivasami’s character in the film. Dhanush went on to thank Vetrimaaran and said that he never thought the director would one day become his “friend, companion, and a brother”.

In his statement Dhanush did not forget to thank the National Award jury, the Asuran team and the media for supporting his win. He continued his statement and thanked all his film fraternity friends who took time out and to celebrate his win. Dhanush concluded by thanking his fans and as mentioned earlier he deemed them as “the pillars of my strength”. The Asuran actor said that the unconditional love from his fans keeps him going. Take a look at Dhanush’s Twitter statement below.

Dhanush fans were also overjoyed by his. Many fans were quick to celebrate his win on social media. They also congratulated the Asuran actor on his win. Some fans even shared their favourite scenes from Asuran to celebrate Dhanush’s National Award win for this 2019 performance. Take a look at these fan reactions to Dhanush winning a National Award for his performance in Asuran.

Congrats D♥ï¸♥ï¸♥ï¸♥ï¸ — Karthick Shivaraman™ (@iskarthi_) March 23, 2021