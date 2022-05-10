Dhanush Completes 20 Yrs In Film Industry; Pens Heartfelt Note, Thanks Guru Selvaraghavan

Touted as one of the finest actors in the Tamil film industry, Dhanush has also been basking in the love of Bollywood cinemagoers since his debut in the 2013 film Raanjhanaa opposite Sonam Kapoor. Starring in 46 films in his career, Dhanush has won several awards including 13 SIIMA Awards, 9 Vijay Awards, 7 Filmfare Awards South, 5 Vikatan Awards, 5 Edison Awards, and many more.

Dhanush marks 2 decades in the film industry

On May 10, 2022, the Maaran actor completed two decades since he started his journey in the film industry. The 38-year-old actor took to his official Twitter handle and penned a heartfelt note which read, "Hello everybody I can't believe it's been two decades since I started my journey in this film industry. Time flies Never did I even dream I'd come this far when I started Thulluvadho illamai, God has been kind."

Expressing gratitude towards his fans, media and all the followers, Dhanush wrote, "I can't thank my fans enough for the continuous love and support, You are the pillars of my strength, I love you all. I would also like to thank the cinema lovers all around the globe for showering me with their unconditional love My sincere thanks to the press, media, tv channels and social media influencers for all the support."

'Let's make this one life meaningful': Dhanush

A part of his note read, "I thank all the directors and producers I worked with today. I'd also like to thank all the technicians who worked behind the camera and my wonderful co-actors, I thank my brother & Guru Selvaraghavan. You all know why! I thank my father Kasthoori Raja, for he's the one who identified the actor in me. Finally, I thank my mother, it's her everyday prayers that have protected me and brought me this far. Without her I'm nothing. I read somewhere that life is what happens when you are busy doing other things I can't agree more. Let's make this one life meaningful. Let's make it count. Ennam pol vaazhkkai Spread love, Om Namah Shivaya".

On the professional front, Dhanush last shared the screen space with Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar in Atrangi Re. He has a slew of projects lined up in his pipeline, including Thiruchitrambalam, Hollywood film The Gray Man and Vaathi.

