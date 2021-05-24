Dhanush Croons 'Nethu' For His Film 'Jagame Thandhiram'; Fans In Love With His Voice

Dhanush starrer Jagame Thandhiram is one of the most anticipated Tamil films of this year. While the film is set to release in June 2021, director Karthik Subbaraj recently gave a treat to the fans with a music video of one of the songs from the film. He announced a song from the upcoming film via Twitter.

Karthik Subbaraj announces Nethu

Karthik Subbaraj took to his Twitter handle to announce the release of the song Nethu from the upcoming film Jagame Thandhiram. The director wrote, "We can't wait to Spread some Love Here is #Nethu from #JagameThandhiram Enjoy the #SuruliLovessu", in his tweet, and added the link to the official music video of the song. He also tagged the cast of the film along with the OTT giant Netflix, on which the film will premiere.

Details about Dhanush's song Nethu

The song Nethu was dropped by the channel Sony Music South on May 22, 2021, on YouTube. The song, which is set in London, stars Dhanush opposite Aishwarya Lekshmi. Dhanush has both penned and sung the melody for his film Jagame Thandiram. Santosh Narayan backed and composed the song. Nethu has crossed over 2.9 million views since its release.

Fans of Dhanush were thrilled to listen to his song. The song received over 167 thousand likes and crossed nine thousand comments. A fan wrote, "No WordS SaY AbouT DHANUSH Anna VoicE🎵 😍 Addicted to this SONG ❤🎧🎵". Here's how fans of the Karnan actor reacted to his song.

Details about Jagame Thandhiram

The film Jagame Thandiram is a Tamil film starring Dhanush. Jagame Thandhiram's release is scheduled for June 18, 2021, as per a statement released by its director Karthik Subbaraj. Apart from Dhanush, the film cast Aishwarya Lekshmi, James Cosmo, Juju George, and Sanchana Natarajan. The plot of the film revolves around a carefree gangster named Suruli, played by Dhanush. Suruli is recruited to help an international mafia in London. However, he finds himself in a state of dilemma when he meets Attila which leads to a distraction from his mission. The film is being co-produced by Chakravarthy Ramachandra and S. Sashikanth.

IMAGE: STILL FROM NETHU

