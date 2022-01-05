Dhanush Didn't Read Atrangi Re's Script Before Signing Film, Reveals Factor To Accept Role

Dhanush has worked in two Bollywood films till now, and there is one commonality in them, Aanand L Rai. The bond between the two goes beyond work, and the duo address each other as 'brother.' That was the reason why the former did not even hear the script before saying yes to the latter's Atrangi Re.

The actor had confidence that the filmmaker will cast him in a role that would be worth it. He, however, had an idea of what the script was about since writer Himanshu Sharma had briefed him about it eight years ago.

Dhanush on starring in Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re

Dhanush, in an interview with Hindustan Times, said that he signed Atrangi Re without hearing the narration or reading the script. The Maari star said that Aanand L Rai's name was enough for him to sign the film, and he didn't need any other details.

The National Award-winner said that he had 'immense faith' in the Tanu Weds Manu filmmaker and his writer, Himanshu Sharma. Dhanush said that he was convinced it would be 'something special' if the two insisted that they needed him for the story.

The plot, however, is not fresh per se. The multi-talented artist shared that Himanshu had first mentioned the story when the team was working on Raanjhanaa eight years ago. He later understood that it would be a 'great story' and 'look really good.'

Dhanush also said he was aware of Himanshu bringing his 'wackiness' to the script, and that it was evident from the title of the film.

Atrangi Re releases on OTT

Meanwhile, Atrangi Re hit Disney+ Hotstar on December 24. Dhanush plays the role of a Tamil Nadu-origin man, who is forcibly and accidentally married off to a woman in Bihar. Both have their respective lovers, and the plot witnessed a twist, when they develop feelings for each other, while the latter's lover emerges.

Dhanush is paired opposite Sara Ali Khan in the film. The movie also stars Akshay Kumar in the role of Sara Ali Khan's lover.

The makers said that the film received the highest viewership in the weekend for the OTT platform.