Dhanush Embraces His Brother & Director Selvaraghavan On 'Naane Varuven' Sets; See Picture

Best known for his films including Karnan, Asuran, Atrangi Re, Raanjhanaa, etc. Dhanush is now all set for his next film Naane Varuven. This film will be helmed by the actor's brother, Selvaraghavan, who recently took to social media to share a glimpse of the brothers on set together. The duo has become the talk of the town since the picture made its way online and have been sending them their best wishes as they shoot for the upcoming movie.

Picture of Dhanush and Selvaraghavan

Selvaraghavan headed to his Instagram account on Friday and shared a sweet picture with his brother and popular actor Dhanush. In the picture, Dhanush can be seen giving his brother a tight hug as the duo smile from ear to ear for the camera. In the caption of the post, the director mentioned that Dhanush had exceeded all his expectations on the sets of the upcoming film and called it 'bliss'. His caption read, "When the actor exceeds all your expectations, it's bliss!"

Have a look at the picture here

More about Dhanush in Naane Varuven

The much-awaited Tamil film will see Dhanush take on a duel avatar and fans are excited to what him on the big screen. The makers of the film recently released a poster revealing the actor's looks and piqued fans' interest in the upcoming flick. Industry tracker Ramesh Bala had earlier shared a glimpse of the poster that saw the actor as a clean-shaven youngster and also as a slightly aged man with spectacles. This will not be the first time the director-actor duo will join hands. They earlier worked on Kaadhal Kondein, Mayakkam Enna and Pudhupettai together as well, which was hailed by the audience and critics alike.

Dhanush films

The fan-favourite actor was last seen in Maaran, which got its digital premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on March 11, 2022 in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. The film was helmed by Karthick Naren and the action thriller was set against the background of journalism and politics. Malavika Mohanan was also roped in to place the female lead in the movie, whose trailer was full of action sequences that had viewers at the edge of their seats.

Watch the Maaran trailer here