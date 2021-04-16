Dhanush Has THIS To Say About AR Rahman's Movie '99 Songs' Ahead Of Its Release

AR Rahman's multilingual movie 99 Songs graced the theatres today on Friday, April 16. South Indian actor Dhanush who has collaborated with the Oscar-winning composer several times took to his Twitter space to wish him all the best for his dream project on Friday early in the morning a few hours before 99 Songs' release in theatres.

Dhanush sends good luck wishes to AR Rahman's movie

Dhanush took to his Twitter space to wish AR Rahman and the entire team of 99 Songs good luck. Sharing the poster of the multilingual musical romance film, he wrote, "Here’s wishing AR Rahman sir for his mega movie #99Songs which hits theatres today. Can’t wait to witness the magic of Rahman sir. Also wishing the entire cast and crew all the very best." He also tagged the actors and the producers in his tweet. Dhanush and A R Rahman have teamed up together for many blockbuster movies including Raanjhana and Maryan. In 2020, Dhanush lent his voice for his upcoming Bollywood movie Atrangi Re the music of which was composed by A R Rahman. Take a look at Dhanush's Twitter below:

Netizens react to Dhanush's tweet

Fans have been hailing the actor for wishing a movie that he is not a part of good luck. Fans of Dhanush also chimed in the comment section to wish 99 Songs the best of luck. Check it out:

99 Songs Cast

99 Songs marks the debut of music maestro A R Rahman as a film producer and a co-writer in the entertainment Industry. The movie was shot simultaneously in 3 different languages - Hindi, Tamil and Telugu as the movie will be released as a multilingual one. 99 Songs marks the debut of newcomers Ehan Bhat and Edilsy Vargas into showbiz. Besides them, the 99 Songs cast also includes Aditya Seal, Lisa Ray, Manisha Koirala, Thomson Andrews, Ranjit Barot among many others in key roles. The movie revolves around the story of a struggling musician with a tragic back story who has to overcome a challenge to prove that he is worthy to receive the approval of his rich lover's father. Watch the trailer of A R Rahman's movie below:

