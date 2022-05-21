Dhanush Issues Legal Notice To Couple Claiming Actor To Be Their Son, Demands Apology

The Madras High Court summoned actor Dhanush in connection with the case involving claims by an elderly couple, R Kathiresan and K Meenakshi, that he is their son. The development came after Kathiresan moved the court, alleging that the Tamil film star had submitted forged documents regarding his paternity test, seeking a police inquiry into the matter.

While Kathiresan is challenging a judicial magistrate order which dismissed his plea about the alleged fake documents, in a recent development, it was revealed that the actor sent a legal notice to the couple and even demanded an apology.

Dhanush sends legal notice

With inputs from ANI, it was recently unveiled that Dhanush and his father Kasthoori Raja sent a legal notice to the Madurai-based couple who are claiming to be the actor’s biological parents. In the notice, they shed light on the couple making false allegations against them and even demanded an apology from them with a press statement. Adding to it, they even mentioned that if the couple failed to do so, they will face a defamation suit of Rs 10 crores towards compensation for the loss of reputation.

“My clients hereby call upon you both to desist from making false, untenable and defamatory allegations against them henceforth. Failing compliance my clients will be constrained to approach the competent Courts to protect their rights in this regard and to prevent you from carrying on and making such false, untenable and defamatory allegations against them and you both will also be prosecuted for causing defamation and consequent loss of their reputation,” the notice read.

The couple from the Melur area in Madurai, who is aged around 70 and 60 respectively, had sought a monthly maintenance of Rs 65,000 from the artist, claiming that they were his biological parents. They had cited their poor financial condition to seek the maintenance and also claimed that he was their third son. In their petition, they said that Dhanush left home during his school education and left for Chennai to pursue his aspiration for a career in the film industry.

