Dhanush Pens Emotional Note For His Well-wishers Post Birthday; Says 'I Feel Overwhelmed'

Dhanush is a well-known name in the Indian film fraternity. Apart from Tamil, Telugu and Hindi cinema, the actor has wowed the audience with his impeccable acting and action in Hollywood as well. As Dhanush rang into his 39th birthday on July 28, he received immense love from his fans, friends and family. The actor also received warm birthday wishes from his Hollywood friends on his special day. Overwhelmed by the love, Dhanush recently penned an emotional note to thank his well-wishers and also sent them a "BIG" hug.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Dhanush penned a sweet note in response to all the love he received on his birthday. In his note, he thanked his friends from the film fraternity and also his fans for their unconditional love. He further mentioned how his fans have been a huge support for him in the past 20 years and he is grateful for their wishes.

The Vaathi star wrote, "I don't know where to begin from. I want to thank all my well wishers and friends from the film fraternity who took the time out to wish me. I also want to thank all my fans who wished me and a BIG hug for your unconditional love, encouragement and support." He further added, "My fans have been my pillars of support for the past 20 years and I feel very overwhelmed and grateful seeing all your wishes." In concluding his note, he wrote, "See you soon at the movies. OM NAMASHIVAYAA. LOVE, D."

Russo Brothers send warm birthday wishes to Dhanush

Dhanush recently starred in the Netflix film The Gray Man, which marked his second Hollywood outing. Helmed by the Russo Brothers, the film also featured Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas, Chris Evans and Rege Jean-Page. As the Russo Brothers have expressed their fondness for Dhanush during the promotions of the film, they penned a sweet note for him. Taking to their Instagram handle, the Russo Brothers shared a picture with Dhanush from The Gray Man's Mumbai premiere and wrote, "Happy Birthday to our sexy Tamil friend, @dhanushkraja." The filmmaker-duo used a dialogue from the movie as Chris Evans' Lloyd Hansen calls Avik San, played by Dhanush, his "sexy Tamil friend."

Image: Instagram/@dhanushkraja