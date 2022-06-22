Dhanush Pens Heartfelt Note For Son Linga On His 12th Birthday; 'The Light Of My Life'

Dhanush penned a heartfelt note for his son Linga as the latter marked his 12th birthday recently. The actor, who shares two sons Yatra and Linga with Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth, took to his social media handle and dropped a group picture where he can be seen holding his son over his shoulders. Wishing his 'Linga baby', Dhanush called the little one 'the light of my life'.

Dhanush pens a heartfelt note for son Linga on his 12th birthday

Taking to his Instagram handle, the Atrangi Re star dropped a glimpse of the father-son duo wearing matching jerseys alongside a group of people in a stadium. Linga is seen beaming with joy as he sits on Dhanush's shoulders. In the caption, the actor wrote, "Happy happy birthday my linga baby. Thank you for being the light of my life." Take a look.

Reacting to the post, fans dropped love-filled comments like, "Your smile melts my heart," and "love you Thalaiva," while also penning birthday wishes for Linga.

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa welcomed Linga in 2010, while his elder brother Yatra was born in 2006.

Earlier this year, the star couple announced their separation, and in a statement via social media, Dhanush mentioned, "18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting and adapting. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate. Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better."

The statement continued, "Please do Respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this. Om Namashivaaya! Spread love, D."

What's on Dhanush's work front?

Dhanush will take on a pivotal role alongside Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas and more in Russo Brothers' The Gray Man. The highly anticipated project will premiere on Netflix on July 22. The project marks Dhanush's Hollywood debut. He also has director Mithran Jawahar's Tamil flick, Thiruchitrambalam, in the pipeline. The musical comedy-drama will release in the theatres on August 18.

