Dhanush Posts For The First Time After Announcing Split With Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth shocked fans as they announced their split last month after almost 18 years of marriage. The actor recently took to his Instagram and shared a photo for the first time after announcing his split. Dhanush shared a picture with his son Yatra Raja from their vacation in Ooty.

Dhanush' first Instagram post after divorce with Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth

Dhanush took to his Instagram and shared his first Instagram post after his split Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth. The actor shared a photo with his eldest son Yatra Raja, Dhanush could be seen playing with his son's hair. As he shared the photo, the Asuran actor wrote, "Now, where have I seen this before ?"

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth announced their split on January 17, 2022, as they shared thier statements. Taking to the micro-blogging site, Dhanush wrote, "18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting, and adapting. Today, we stand at a place where our paths separate... Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. Please do respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this. Om Namah Shivaya! Spread love, D."

Dhanush and Aishwarya married on November 18, 2004, Aishwaryaa is the eldest daughter of Superstar Rajinikanth. The couple has two sons, Yatra and Linga, who were born in 2006 and 2010 respectively. The fans of the couple were shocked when the news of their split was shared and urged them to get back together.

On the work front, Dhanush was recently seen in the movie Atrangi Re, co-starring Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan. This was Dhanush’s third Bollywood venture, and he received positive reviews. He will next be seen in the action thriller film Maaran which also stars Malavika Mohan. Maaran has decided to skip theatrical release and premiere directly on the OTT platform, Disney+ Hotstar. Dhanush will also be making his Hollywood debut with the film The Gray Man that will also Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Billy Bob Thornton, Julia Butters, and many more outstanding actors.

Image: Instagram/@aishwaryaa_r_dhanush